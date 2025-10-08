Georgia State hosts Appalachian State in Sun Belt matchup

Appalachian State (3-2) at Georgia State (1-4), Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Appalachian…

Appalachian State (3-2) at Georgia State (1-4), Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Appalachian State by 2.5. Against the spread: Appalachian State 2-3, Georgia State 1-4.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Appalachian State Offense

Overall: 419.4 yards per game (52nd in FBS)

Passing: 271.2 yards per game (36th)

Rushing: 148.2 yards per game (83rd)

Scoring: 23.4 points per game (98th)

Appalachian State Defense

Overall: 350.4 yards per game (63rd in FBS)

Passing: 263.4 yards per game (123rd)

Rushing: 87 yards per game (15th)

Scoring: 26.4 points per game (90th)

Georgia State Offense

Overall: 328.4 yards per game (114th in FBS)

Passing: 233.4 yards per game (65th)

Rushing: 95 yards per game (127th)

Scoring: 17.6 points per game (124th)

Georgia State Defense

Overall: 459.6 yards per game (129th in FBS)

Passing: 235.6 yards per game (91st)

Rushing: 224 yards per game (131st)

Scoring: 41.2 points per game (134th)

Georgia State is 99th in third down percentage, converting 36.6% of the time. Appalachian State ranks 43rd on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 34.8%.

Appalachian State ranks 113th in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin.

Both teams are heavily penalized. Appalachian State ranks 131st in the FBS averaging 77.2 penalty yards per game, and Georgia State ranks 136th with a 93-yard average.

Georgia State is 132nd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 66.7% of trips. Appalachian State’s red zone defense ranks 15th at 70.6%.

Team leaders

Appalachian State

Passing: AJ Swann, 943 yards, 6 TDs, 6 INTs, 59.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Rashod Dubinion, 611 yards on 107 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Dalton Stroman, 349 yards on 18 catches, 2 TDs

Georgia State

Passing: TJ Finley, 725 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, 66.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Rashad Amos, 194 yards on 42 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Ted Hurst, 406 yards on 28 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Appalachian State won 27-23 over Oregon State on Saturday, Oct. 4. JJ Kohl led Appalachian State with 218 yards on 13-of-28 passing (46.4%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for -4 yards and one rushing touchdown. Dubinion carried the ball 19 times for 98 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for -4 yards. Davion Dozier had four receptions for 140 yards and one touchdown.

Georgia State fell 14-7 to James Madison on Saturday, Oct. 4. Finley passed for 198 yards on 19-of-28 attempts (67.9%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Amos had 30 rushing yards on 11 carries, adding one reception for seven yards. Camden Overton had seven receptions for 65 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Appalachian State hosts Coastal Carolina on Oct. 18. Georgia State plays at Georgia Southern on Oct. 18.

