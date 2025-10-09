Garrison Rippa makes game-winning 52-yard field goal as Jacksonville State tops Sam Houston 29-27

HOUSTON (AP) — Cam Cook rushed for 218 yards and two touchdowns, and Garrison Rippa made a game-winning 52-yard field…

HOUSTON (AP) — Cam Cook rushed for 218 yards and two touchdowns, and Garrison Rippa made a game-winning 52-yard field goal as time expired to give Jacksonville State a 29-27 victory over Sam Houston on Thursday night.

Jacksonville State started the final drive at its 17-yard line with 47 seconds left. Cook got the drive going with an 18-yard run and Pearson Baldwin made a 17-yard catch over the middle with five seconds left.

Caden Creel found Baldwin again for a 5-yard gain to get into better field position for Rippa, who entered with a 50-yard make earlier this season, to attempt a career-long kick.

Creel had 129 yards throwing and 132 yards rushing for Jacksonville State (3-3, 2-0 Conference USA).

Hunter Watson threw for three touchdowns for Sam Houston (0-6, 0-3), which returned home after playing four of its first five games on the road for the first time since 2010.

Sam Houston has started 0-6 for the second time in three seasons. Prior to its 0-8 start in 2023, the Bearkats had not started at least 0-6 since opening the 1977 season with seven straight defeats.

