Fumble return and late offense lead No. 12 Georgia Tech past Duke 27-18

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Omar Daniels returned a fumble a school-record 95 yards for a touchdown and No. 12 Georgia Tech pieced together enough late-game offense to beat Duke 27-18 on Saturday and continue its best start to a season in more than a half-century.

Haynes King threw for 205 yards and rushed for 120 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown run with 2:10 left.

Georgia Tech (7-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won its first seven games for the first time since 1966. The last time the Yellow Jackets started 4-0 in ACC play came 27 years ago.

“Nobody really panics,” King said. “Toward the end of the game, everybody almost kind of has that same goal, that same mentality that we’re going to will ourselves to win.”

Duke (4-3, 3-1), bidding to hold first place midway through its conference schedule, had its three-game winning streak ended. Darian Mensah was 32 for 44 passing for 373 yards and two touchdowns.

Georgia Tech didn’t have a touchdown drive until a 72-yard march in the fourth quarter, building a 20-10 lead on Malachi Hosley’s 10-yard run with 4:57 remaining. King threw for 38 yards with three completions on the drive. His 28-yard TD run extended the margin.

“I think by the fourth quarter, our guys had worn them down,” Georgia Tech coach Brent Key said.

After Duke moved 96 yards, safety Daniels returned a first-quarter fumble 95 yards for the game’s first points. It was the Yellow Jackets’ first TD on a fumble return in almost four years.

“I want to thank my teammates, they made the play,” Daniels said. “… I heard everybody cheering. I kept running. I knew I had to get in the end zone.”

Duke was marred by red-zone mistakes — a fumble, a botched attempt on a field goal and a fourth-down penalty. The Blue Devils covered 159 yards on their first two possessions combined and didn’t score. They held a 238-110 advantage in total yards in the first half.

“When they responded, they were able to take game control,” Duke coach Manny Diaz said of the Yellow Jackets.

The Takeaway

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets executed on offensive almost flawlessly on their final two full possessions and more than doubled their point total across the game’s last five minutes. Virginia is the only other ACC team without a league loss.

Duke: The Blue Devils wasted too many scoring chances and suffered their second loss in four home games.

Poll implications

Georgia Tech could vault into the Top 10 in Sunday’s poll because at least three teams ahead of it lost this weekend.

No. 2 Miami’s 24-21 home setback to Louisville on Friday night combined with head-to-head matchups Saturday between teams No. 11 or better in two other games, the Yellow Jackets are bound to move up.

Go score

King slowed down on his touchdown run, looking toward the sideline to see if he should fall to the turf so the Yellow Jackets would keep possession or continue to the end zone.

“When I broke it, I just wanted that second opinion to see if I needed go down or not,” King said.

King, who has rushed for at least one touchdown in every game this season, said that situation hadn’t been rehearsed.

Key acknowledged the heady play, and said if there had been less than two minutes remaining it might have been a good option, but he was happy to pad what was a 20-10 lead.

“Nah, go score,” Key said.

Up Next

Georgia Tech: Saturday home vs. Syracuse.

Duke: Nov. 1 at Clemson.

