Fresno State squares off against Colorado State in MWC action

Fresno State (5-1) at Colorado State (1-4), Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Fresno…

Fresno State (5-1) at Colorado State (1-4), Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Fresno State by 6.5. Against the spread: Fresno State 3-3, Colorado State 2-3.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Fresno State Offense

Overall: 367.3 yards per game (82nd in FBS)

Passing: 196.3 yards per game (98th)

Rushing: 171 yards per game (57th)

Scoring: 30.7 points per game (58th)

Fresno State Defense

Overall: 308.2 yards per game (30th in FBS)

Passing: 198.2 yards per game (50th)

Rushing: 110 yards per game (34th)

Scoring: 19.5 points per game (36th)

Colorado State Offense

Overall: 346.4 yards per game (103rd in FBS)

Passing: 193.8 yards per game (100th)

Rushing: 152.6 yards per game (77th)

Scoring: 17 points per game (125th)

Colorado State Defense

Overall: 392.8 yards per game (97th in FBS)

Passing: 201.4 yards per game (54th)

Rushing: 191.4 yards per game (122nd)

Scoring: 27.4 points per game (95th)

Colorado State is 111th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 43.9% of the time. Fresno State ranks 37th on offense, converting on 45.7% of third downs.

Colorado State is 129th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. Fresno State’s red zone offense ranks 79th, scoring on 84% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Fresno State

Passing: E.J. Warner, 1,136 yards, 7 TDs, 6 INTs, 72.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Bryson Donelson, 365 yards on 79 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Josiah Freeman, 211 yards on 17 catches, 2 TDs

Colorado State

Passing: Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, 488 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, 53.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Jalen Dupree, 370 yards on 69 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Armani Winfield, 203 yards on 13 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Fresno State beat Nevada 20-17 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Warner led Fresno State with 190 yards on 18-of-26 passing (69.2%) for two touchdowns and one interception. Rayshon Luke had 83 rushing yards on eight carries, adding three receptions for eight yards. Richie Anderson had seven receptions for 67 yards.

Colorado State fell 45-24 to San Diego State on Friday, Oct. 3. Jackson Brousseau passed for 155 yards on 13-of-25 attempts (52.0%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for -7 yards and one rushing touchdown. Dupree carried the ball 16 times for 103 yards, adding one reception for nine yards. Winfield had two receptions for 47 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Fresno State hosts San Diego State on Oct. 25. Colorado State hosts Hawaii on Oct. 18.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.