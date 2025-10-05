Freshman receiver Dallas Wilson is ‘a specimen’ for floundering Florida, his QB says

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dallas Wilson’s first collegiate play gained 9 yards — and included a fumble. The Florida freshman…

The Florida freshman coughed up the ball on the opening snap against Texas, losing control after getting walloped by Graceson Littleton. It could have dissuaded the newcomer. Instead, it made him more determined.

Wilson responded with the best debut for any freshman receiver in school history. He caught six passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns in a 29-21 upset of the then-No. 9 Longhorns, including a 55-yarder that could go down in Florida football lore.

“That was no surprise to me,” cornerback Devin Moore said.

Added quarterback DJ Lagway: “He’s a specimen, man.”

Wilson might be the key to Florida coach Billy Napier turning around another season in Gainesville. The 6-foot-3, 213-pound Tampa native, one of Napier’s top signings last December, expects to only get better with more experience.

“We’ve got a very electric offense,” said Wilson, who missed most of training camp and the first month of the season with a left foot injury. “As a team, I know what we can do. Knowing what you can do as a team is unbelievable.”

The Gators (2-3, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) were one of college football’s biggest disappointments in September, scoring 16, 10 and 7 points in consecutive losses. The offensive struggles had Napier, the team’s primary play-caller, on the verge of getting fired in his fourth season.

Napier is now 21-22 at Florida, and there could be a push to keep him in place considering his best players are sophomore QB Lagway, sophomore linebacker Myles Graham, sophomore running back Jadan Baugh and arguably the best freshmen receiving duo in school history, Wilson and Vernell Brown III.

Napier’s future likely will be decided over the next five games, which begin with a trip to No. 5 Texas A&M on Saturday. The Gators also host Mississippi State, play rival and 10th-ranked Georgia in nearby Jacksonville and then travel to Kentucky and No. 4 Mississippi in back-to-back weeks.

Adding Wilson to the mix should make a difference during the daunting stretch. He already has drawn comparisons to Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith, who caught 76 passes for 1,315 yards and 15 TDs as a freshman last season.

“He’s a big, physical player,” Napier said of Wilson. “He’s got unique play strength, big frame. Just a total creature from a testing perspective, and then he has a competitive spirit that’s second to none. He turns it up.”

Wilson definitely took it up a notch after the fumble, which he scrambled to recover to avoid an early momentum shift.

Among his highlights: a leaping, toe-dragging catch for 18 yards near the sideline; a 13-yard score two plays later; and a physical, catch-and-run touchdown in the third quarter that covered more than half the field and gave the Gators a 15-point cushion.

It was the most impressive effort of Florida’s season and the kind of eye-popping play that rarely has been seen in the Swamp since Tim Tebow and Percy Harvin dominated opponents regularly nearly two decades ago.

Wilson tossed aside cornerback Kobe Black at the line of scrimmage, spun out of the grasp of safety Jelani McDonald, tiptoed the sideline, ran through McDonald’s second attempt at a tackle and then bulldozed safety Michael Taaffe at the goal line.

“He’s got sneaky speed, but he’s also a big body,” Moore said. “Those 50/50 balls, they’re more like 30/70 if you’re not in a good position. A very versatile player and receiver.”

Wilson now has set or tied five records in two outings. He had the most receptions (10) and tied for the most receiving yards (195) in the history of Florida’s spring game in April, and his receiving numbers against Texas were all debut marks for a freshman.

“The expectations, it wasn’t really a big deal for me,” Wilson said. “It’s just a good belief. Everybody believed in everybody, so it was good coming out there with all the guys.”

