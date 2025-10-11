Four players score rushing TDs, Ransom throws for 254, Bethune-Cookman defeats Southern 45-14

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Cam’Ron Ransom threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns, four different players scored on the…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Cam’Ron Ransom threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns, four different players scored on the ground, and Bethune-Cookman cruised to a 45-14 win over Southern University on Saturday.

Rashon Brown, Alihaja Scott Jr., Juan Rodriguez, and Ransom each found the end zone for the Wildcats (3-4, 2-1 SWAC), who have won three of their last four contests after an 0-3 start.

After Southern scored on their first play from scrimmage in the first quarter, Bethune-Cookman scored 38 unanswered points and kept Southern off the board until early in the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats out-gained Southern 498-267, and had 227 total rushing yards. Brown led with 65 rushing yards on nine carries, and Scott Jr. added 49 yards on 14 carries.

Cam’Ron McCoy connected with Darren Morris on a 71-yard touchdown reception to open the scoring for the Jaguars (1-5, 0-2). McCoy finished with 101 passing yards on 5-for-12 passing, and Morris had three catches for 87 yards.

