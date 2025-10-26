Florida State and Wake Forest meet in ACC play

Wake Forest (5-2) at Florida State (3-4), Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ACC Network Key stats…

Wake Forest (5-2) at Florida State (3-4), Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Florida State Offense

Overall: 523.3 yards per game (2nd in FBS)

Passing: 269.0 yards per game (30th)

Rushing: 254.3 yards per game (6th)

Scoring: 39.7 points per game (9th)

Florida State Defense

Overall: 325.9 yards per game (33rd in FBS)

Passing: 208.7 yards per game (49th)

Rushing: 117.1 yards per game (30th)

Scoring: 22.6 points per game (53rd)

Wake Forest Offense

Overall: 394.3 yards per game (65th in FBS)

Passing: 244.9 yards per game (58th)

Rushing: 149.4 yards per game (76th)

Scoring: 26.7 points per game (77th)

Wake Forest Defense

Overall: 311.4 yards per game (23rd in FBS)

Passing: 179.9 yards per game (20th)

Rushing: 131.6 yards per game (49th)

Scoring: 18.9 points per game (26th)

Wake Forest is 102nd in third down percentage, converting 36.2% of the time. Florida State ranks 35th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 34.7%.

Wake Forest is 129th in the FBS averaging 72.1 penalty yards per game, compared to Florida State’s 64th-ranked 54.1 per-game average.

Wake Forest ranks 129th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 72.0% of trips.

Wake Forest ranks 114th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:17.

Team leaders

Florida State

Passing: Thomas Castellanos, 1,607 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs, 60.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Gavin Sawchuk, 422 yards on 87 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Duce Robinson, 541 yards on 29 catches, 3 TDs

Wake Forest

Passing: Robby Ashford, 1,205 yards, 3 TDs, 4 INTs, 58.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Demond Claiborne, 612 yards on 92 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Chris Barnes, 476 yards on 28 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Florida State lost 20-13 to Stanford on Saturday, Oct. 18. Castellanos threw for 242 yards on 14-of-28 attempts (50.0%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 33 yards and one rushing touchdown. Sawchuk had 70 rushing yards on 20 carries, adding two receptions for one yard. Micahi Danzy had three receptions for 106 yards.

Wake Forest won 13-12 over SMU on Saturday, Oct. 25. Deshawn Purdie passed for 183 yards on 14-of-26 attempts (53.8%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Claiborne carried the ball 23 times for 73 yards, adding one reception for one yard. Barnes put up 66 yards on five catches.

Next game

Florida State plays at Clemson on Nov. 8. Wake Forest plays at No. 16 Virginia on Nov. 8.

