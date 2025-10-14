Florida International beats Western Kentucky 25-6 to snap a 10-game road losing streak

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Kejon Owens rushed for a career-high 195 yards and a touchdown, Jessiah McGrew made two…

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Kejon Owens rushed for a career-high 195 yards and a touchdown, Jessiah McGrew made two interceptions and Florida International beat Western Kentucky 25-6 on Tuesday night to snap a 10-game road losing streak.

The last road victory for FIU came on Oct. 18, 2023. The Panthers also ended a five-game losing streak in the series against WKU, with their first victory since 2018.

Keyone Jenkins passed for 184 yards and a touchdown for FIU (3-3, 1-1 Conference USA). Alex Perry caught three passes for 86 yards.

Maverick McIvor threw three interceptions for WKU (5-2, 3-1) after entering with just two on the season. He was 20 of 31 for 159 yards. Marvis Parrish rushed for 74 yards.

Noah Grant made his fourth field goal of the first half — from 51-yards out — to give FIU a 19-3 lead with 2:57 left. WKU’s Jack Cassidy made a 55-yard field goal on the final play of the half to make it 19-6.

Owens’ 6-yard touchdown run was the lone score in the second half.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.