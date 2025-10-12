Florida hosts Mississippi State in SEC play

Mississippi State (4-2) at Florida (2-4), Oct. 18 at 4:15 p.m. EDT. How to watch: SEC Network Key stats Florida…

Mississippi State (4-2) at Florida (2-4), Oct. 18 at 4:15 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

Florida Offense

Overall: 348.2 yards per game (101st in FBS)

Passing: 227.3 yards per game (71st)

Rushing: 120.8 yards per game (108th)

Scoring: 22.3 points per game (104th)

Florida Defense

Overall: 315.8 yards per game (33rd in FBS)

Passing: 202.5 yards per game (51st)

Rushing: 113.3 yards per game (34th)

Scoring: 19.8 points per game (38th)

Mississippi State Offense

Overall: 395.5 yards per game (66th in FBS)

Passing: 211.7 yards per game (89th)

Rushing: 183.8 yards per game (43rd)

Scoring: 33.7 points per game (44th)

Mississippi State Defense

Overall: 334.5 yards per game (46th in FBS)

Passing: 171.8 yards per game (25th)

Rushing: 162.7 yards per game (101st)

Scoring: 19.8 points per game (38th)

Florida is 128th in third down percentage, converting 31.6% of the time. Mississippi State ranks 49th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 34.9%.

Florida is 99th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Mississippi State’s 20th-ranked +5 margin.

Mississippi State ranks 130th in the FBS averaging 77.0 penalty yards per game, compared to Florida’s 43rd-ranked 47.3 per-game average.

Florida is 87th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 87.5% of trips. Mississippi State’s red zone offense ranks 14th, scoring on 95.5% of red zone opportunities.

Mississippi State ranks 127th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:42, compared to Florida’s 29th-ranked average of 31:44.

Team leaders

Florida

Passing: DJ Lagway, 1,233 yards, 9 TDs, 7 INTs, 66.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Jadan Baugh, 461 yards on 94 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Vernell Brown III, 368 yards on 27 catches, 0 TDs

Mississippi State

Passing: Blake Shapen, 1,204 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Da’Marion Bothwell, 465 yards on 84 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Brenen Thompson, 378 yards on 22 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Florida fell to Texas A&M 34-17 on Saturday, Oct. 11. Lagway passed for 245 yards on 21-of-37 attempts (56.8%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Baugh carried the ball 18 times for 65 yards, adding four receptions for 10 yards. Brown had six receptions for 77 yards.

Mississippi State fell 31-9 to Texas A&M on Saturday, Oct. 4. Shapen passed for 142 yards on 15-of-20 attempts (75.0%) with one touchdown and one interception. Bothwell carried the ball 14 times for 60 yards, adding two receptions for six yards. Thompson recorded 54 yards on two catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Florida plays No. 9 Georgia on Nov. 1. Mississippi State hosts No. 21 Texas on Oct. 25.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.