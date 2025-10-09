Florida faces tough test against undefeated No. 5 Texas A&M after snapping losing streak

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Florida’s celebration for its big win over then-No. 9 Texas last week that snapped a…

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Florida’s celebration for its big win over then-No. 9 Texas last week that snapped a three-game skid was short-lived.

“I’m very proud of our team (but) you don’t have much time to think about it or enjoy it because you got to turn around and play an outstanding Texas A&M team,” coach Billy Napier said.

After downing Texas 29-21 at home last week, the Gators (2-3, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) take a trip Saturday to face No. 5 Texas A&M, which is 5-0 for the first time since opening the 2016 season with six straight victories.

And the Aggies know better than to underestimate the Gators despite their early season struggles after their upset of the Longhorns.

“We have an enormous challenge with Florida coming in this week,” Texas A&M coach Mike Elko said. “Florida is, far and away the most talented team we will have played this year.”

DJ Lagway had a season-high 289 yards passing and threw two touchdown passes to Dallas Wilson, a true freshman making his debut, to lead the Gators to their first victory since a season-opening win over Long Island and earn SEC offensive payer of the week honors.

Lagway, a preseason Heisman favorite, bounced back after managing just 61 yards passing in a loss to Miami a week after throwing a career-high five interceptions in a defeat at LSU. Elko remains impressed with Lagway even though he’s had a tough time for most of this year after missing the majority of last season with injuries.

“A kid we tried really hard to get here,” Elko said. “He’s a very talented quarterback. You see him really comfortable back there. He’s playing at a really high level, and he’s a really talented kid.”

Napier, who is 21-22 in four seasons in Gainesville, remains on the hot seat even after last week’s victory that was his third straight win against a ranked team at home. Things have been much tougher for him on the road where he’s 0-13 against ranked opponents.

He thinks his team has a right mindset and is eager to see how the Gators respond this week.

“We handled adversity well, now we’ve got to handle some success,” he said.

Texas A&M got a 31-9 win over Mississippi State last week but is looking to put together a more complete game Saturday after managing just seven points in the first half before pulling away late. Elko believes the Aggies can improve in this area if quarterback Marcel Reed can settle down a bit.

“He gets a little bit anxious in the beginning of games, and that’s where you see some of the inaccuracies,” Elko said.

Third down success

The Aggies held their last two opponents to 1 for 23 on third down. Auburn didn’t complete any of its 13 chances two weeks ago before the Bulldogs managed to convert just 1 of 10 opportunities.

Elko isn’t surprised that his team has been so successful in the area.

“We put such a tremendous emphasis on it,” he said. “There’s not a whole lot of teams that go out on Monday and do 10 minutes on third downs inside the 10-yard line, but we do. I’m not sure that’s normal. We tried to focus on that area of the field, and it has been good to us this year.”

Big-play potential for the Gators?

Florida ranks last in the SEC with just five plays gaining 30 or more yards, but two of those came last week against Texas. The health of Lagway and Wilson contributed to a lack of explosives, and the Gators realize they need more to be able to compete on the road.

“There’s more ceiling here,” Napier said. “I think that’s pretty exciting to show the players, like, ‘Look, that was a lot of fun but there’s more out there to accomplish.’”

Running wild

The Aggies were averaging 157 yards rushing through the first three games before piling up 207 yards rushing against Auburn two weeks ago and running for a season-high 303 yards last week.

“People were worried about it. I wasn’t,” Elko said. “We weren’t unsuccessfully rushing the ball in the beginning of the year. We just weren’t really featuring that part of the game for a variety of reasons.”

Le’Veon Moss leads the Aggies with 343 yards rushing and five touchdowns and Rueben Owens II has 276 yards rushing. Top receiver Mario Craver raved about the group and said their work has helped open things up in the passing game.

“Most definitely,” he said. “Earlier on in the season, people were thinking we can’t run the ball and our running was pretty inconsistent, but I guess they see now that we have the best running back group in the country.”

Homecoming game for Lagway

Lagway grew up in Willis, Texas, about an hour’s drive from College Station. He’s sure to have dozens of friends and family members on hand to watch him play in his first collegiate start in the Lone Star State.

“I think it can be a positive,” Napier said. “Anything that’s a motivator. … Maybe it’ll give him a little edge this week.”

AP Sports Writer Mark Long contributed to this report.

