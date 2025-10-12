Florida Atlantic visits No. 19 South Florida in AAC matchup

Florida Atlantic (3-3) at No. 19 South Florida (5-1), Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPNU Key…

Florida Atlantic (3-3) at No. 19 South Florida (5-1), Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

South Florida Offense

Overall: 468.3 yards per game (18th in FBS)

Passing: 260 yards per game (44th)

Rushing: 208.3 yards per game (24th)

Scoring: 40.7 points per game (12th)

South Florida Defense

Overall: 386 yards per game (91st in FBS)

Passing: 259.8 yards per game (124th)

Rushing: 126.2 yards per game (46th)

Scoring: 24.7 points per game (70th)

Florida Atlantic Offense

Overall: 444.5 yards per game (30th in FBS)

Passing: 322.8 yards per game (4th)

Rushing: 121.7 yards per game (107th)

Scoring: 32.8 points per game (48th)

Florida Atlantic Defense

Overall: 375 yards per game (78th in FBS)

Passing: 212.2 yards per game (59th)

Rushing: 162.8 yards per game (102nd)

Scoring: 33.3 points per game (127th)

Florida Atlantic is 135th in the FBS with a -11 turnover margin, compared to South Florida’s 8th-ranked +6 margin.

Florida Atlantic is 109th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 90.5% of trips. South Florida’s red zone offense ranks 40th, scoring on 90.9% of red zone opportunities.

Both teams rank low in time of possession. South Florida is 134th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:12, while Florida Atlantic’s 117th-ranked average is 27:36.

Team leaders

South Florida

Passing: Byrum Brown, 1,439 yards, 13 TDs, 5 INTs, 64.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Brown, 364 yards on 85 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Chas Nimrod, 466 yards on 23 catches, 3 TDs

Florida Atlantic

Passing: Caden Veltkamp, 1,785 yards, 14 TDs, 9 INTs, 65.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Gemari Sands, 301 yards on 52 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Easton Messer, 502 yards on 52 catches, 1 TD

Last game

South Florida won 63-36 over North Texas on Friday, Oct. 10. Brown threw for 245 yards on 22-of-28 attempts (78.6%) with three touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 21 times for 82 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Chase Garnett had 74 rushing yards on six carries. Jeremiah Koger had four receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns.

Florida Atlantic won 53-33 over UAB on Saturday, Oct. 11. Veltkamp threw for 297 yards on 20-of-30 attempts (66.7%) with three touchdowns and one interception. Kaden Shields-Dutton carried the ball 15 times for 77 yards and scored three touchdowns. Asaad Waseem put up 105 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

Next game

South Florida plays at No. 22 Memphis on Oct. 25. Florida Atlantic plays at Navy on Oct. 25.

