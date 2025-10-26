Florida and No. 5 Georgia meet in Jacksonville, Florida

No. 5 Georgia (6-1) vs. Florida (3-4), Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ABC Key stats Florida…

No. 5 Georgia (6-1) vs. Florida (3-4), Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Florida Offense

Overall: 363 yards per game (91st in FBS)

Passing: 234.9 yards per game (69th)

Rushing: 128.1 yards per game (102nd)

Scoring: 22.4 points per game (104th)

Florida Defense

Overall: 337.6 yards per game (41st in FBS)

Passing: 219.9 yards per game (67th)

Rushing: 117.7 yards per game (32nd)

Scoring: 20 points per game (34th)

Georgia Offense

Overall: 427.7 yards per game (39th in FBS)

Passing: 237.1 yards per game (64th)

Rushing: 190.6 yards per game (33rd)

Scoring: 33.7 points per game (39th)

Georgia Defense

Overall: 313.4 yards per game (25th in FBS)

Passing: 222.3 yards per game (71st)

Rushing: 91.1 yards per game (11th)

Scoring: 19.6 points per game (30th)

Florida is 128th in third down percentage, converting 32.2% of the time.

Georgia is 22nd in the FBS averaging 43 penalty yards per game.

Florida is 8th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 95.7% of trips.

Georgia ranks 9th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 33:08.

Team leaders

Florida

Passing: DJ Lagway, 1,513 yards, 9 TDs, 9 INTs, 65.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Jadan Baugh, 611 yards on 117 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Vernell Brown III, 463 yards on 32 catches, 0 TDs

Georgia

Passing: Gunner Stockton, 1,548 yards, 10 TDs, 1 INT, 70.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Chauncey Bowens, 376 yards on 70 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Zachariah Branch, 362 yards on 35 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Florida beat Mississippi State 23-21 on Saturday, Oct. 18. Lagway threw for 280 yards on 20-of-34 attempts (58.8%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Baugh carried the ball 23 times for 150 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 21 yards. Brown had five receptions for 95 yards.

Georgia won 43-35 over Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 18. Stockton led Georgia with 289 yards on 26-of-31 passing (83.9%) for four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 59 yards and one rushing touchdown. Nate Frazier had 72 rushing yards on 17 carries, adding two receptions for four yards and one touchdown. Branch recorded 71 yards on eight catches.

Next game

Florida plays at Kentucky on Nov. 8. Georgia plays at Mississippi State on Nov. 8.

