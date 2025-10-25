Finley throws two TDs, runs for another in Akron’s 24-16 win over Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Quarterback Ben Finley threw two touchdowns and added a rushing score in the second half to…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Quarterback Ben Finley threw two touchdowns and added a rushing score in the second half to lead Akron over Buffalo, 24-16 on Saturday.

The Zips (3-6, 2-3 Mid-American) were down 10-3 coming out of halftime. Finley found Kyan Mason for a 9-yard touchdown to tie the score, and Conner Cravaack on a 5-yard throw into the end zone to take the lead. Finley’s 38-yard run made it 24-13 for Akron.

Finley went 17-for-32, with 230 yards in the air and 12 yards on the ground. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak against Buffalo (4-4, 3-1) dating back to 2017.

Gage Summers intercepted the ball with 33 seconds left on the clock to seal the victory for Akron. The Zips’ defense forced five turnovers, the most in a game since 2021.

Bulls quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson had 266 yards and one touchdown, and was intercepted and sacked four times.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.