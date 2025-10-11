Farrell, Davy complete comeback as Rhode Island defeats New Hampshire 38-27

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Devin Farrell scored with 2:12 remaining, and Rohan Davy had a 45-yard scoop-and-score one minute later…

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Devin Farrell scored with 2:12 remaining, and Rohan Davy had a 45-yard scoop-and-score one minute later to finish FCS No. 17 Rhode Island’s comeback win over New Hampshire, 38-27 on Saturday.

The Rams (5-2, 3-0 Coastal Athletic Association) snapped a two-game skid with a 10-point fourth quarter comeback, scoring 21 unanswered points.

Brendon Barrow led with 111 rushing yards and two scores on 14 attempts, Antwain Littleton Jr. joined him with 62 yards and a score on 15 carries, and Farrell had 47 yards on 12 carries.

URI held a 17-14 lead heading into the half, but UNH scored 13 unanswered in the third. Peyton Strickland had a 3-yard touchdown reception, and Nick Reed connected on 31- and 46-yard field goals.

The Wildcats (3-4, 1-2) sink below .500 for the first time this year after being ranked as high as No. 23 in the FCS poll.

UNH leads the series 12-6 since the programs’ first meeting in 2007.

