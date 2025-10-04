Fagnano’s big day powers UConn past FIU, 51-10

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Joe Fagnano threw for 355 yards and four touchdowns on 22-for-28 passing in three quarters,…

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Joe Fagnano threw for 355 yards and four touchdowns on 22-for-28 passing in three quarters, Skyler Bell had two touchdown grabs, and UConn cruised by Florida International 51-10 on Saturday.

The Huskies (4-2) have won three straight, while the Panthers (2-3) have dropped two in a row.

UConn took a 24-point lead into halftime, and scored on five straight drives between the second and third quarters. Only three of their nine scoring drives lasted longer than 2:30.

Cam Edwards and Oliver Lundberg Coleman each scored on the ground, and Reymello Murphy and Victor Rosa each had touchdown receptions. Chris Freeman connected on 28-, 36-, and 43-yard field goals for the Huskies.

The Panthers struggled with turnovers, losing two fumbles and throwing three interceptions. Kejon Owens led the offense with 67 yards rushing and FIU’s lone touchdown on 16 attempts.

UConn had 527 yards and were 6-for-13 on third downs, and held FIU to 304 yards and 3-for-15 on third downs.

The Huskies lead the series 2-1. FIU won 24-17 in their last meeting on Sept. 16, 2023.

