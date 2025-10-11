Eric Gibson Jr. throws for 350 yards, 2 TDs and Northern Colorado tops Idaho 49-33

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Eric Gibson Jr. threw for 350 yards with two touchdowns and Northern Colorado outlasted Idaho 49-33…

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Eric Gibson Jr. threw for 350 yards with two touchdowns and Northern Colorado outlasted Idaho 49-33 on Saturday.

The Bears (3-3, 1-1 Bog Sky) scored 35 points in the first half and added two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Gibson completed 22 of 34 passes and threw TD passes of 7 yards to Mathias Price and 22 yards to Brayden Munroe, both in the second quarter. Munroe gained 151 yards on five receptions and Carver Cheeks had 120 yards on nine catches.

Jack Wagner passed for 237 yards and Rocco Koch had two touchdowns among his 81 yards rushing for Idaho (2-4, 0-2).

Koch’s 16-yard touchdown run had the Vandals within 35-25 in the third, but Cheeks recovered his own fumble for a touchdown that put the Bears up 42-25.

Nate Thomas scored to get Idaho within 42-33 midway through the fourth, but Northern Colorado responded again with an 18-yard touchdown run by Brandon Johnson for the game’s final points.

