Eget near perfect with 3 TD pass as San Jose opens MWC play with 35-28 win over New Mexico

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Walker Eget threw for 327 yards and three touchdowns and San Jose State opened Mountain West Conference play with a 35-28 win over New Mexico on Friday night.

Eget was on target all night with one incompletion on two dozen passes through three quarters and finished 26 for 30. Danny Scudero and Kyri Shoels were the main targets with seven receptions apiece for 151 and 81 yards, respectively, with Scudero scoring on a 70-yard play.

New Mexico had a touchdown and field goal in the fourth quarter, but the Spartans erased the final 3:41 behind the running of Steve Chavez-Soto, a freshman in his first collegiate game. Replacing injured Lamar Radcliffe, who had 64 yards, Chavez Soto had 71 yards, 28 on the final possession, and two touchdowns.

Chavez-Soto’s first touchdown and Eget’s 11-yard toss to Matthew Coleman had the Spartans (2-3) up 14-0 less than a minute into the second quarter and the Lobos (3-2) never caught up.

Chavez-Soto scored on a 10-yard run and Eget hit Leland Smith for an 8-yard touchdown in the third quarter to make it 35-17.

Quarterback Jack Layne had the third of three New Mexico rushing touchdowns and he was 28-of-40 passing for 344 yards but threw three interceptions, two to Jalen Bainer. Damon Bankston and Scottre Humphrey also had short TD runs for the Lobos.

