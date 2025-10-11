Edwards rumbles for 2 TDs, sets career high in 20-17 Houston Christian win over Northwestern State

HOUSTON (AP) — Xai’Shaun Edwards rushed for two touchdowns and career-high 208 yards to help Houston Christian beat Northwestern State…

HOUSTON (AP) — Xai’Shaun Edwards rushed for two touchdowns and career-high 208 yards to help Houston Christian beat Northwestern State 20-17 on Saturday night.

Edwards began the scoring with a 52-yard scamper on the game’s opening drive, and added 47-yard TD run at the 8:27 mark of the third quarter. He was 10 yards shy of the Huskies single-game rushing record of 218 yards set by Tony Dawson against Stephen F. Austin in 2016.

With 2:14 remaining, the Demons (1-5, 0-2 Southland Conference) went for it on fourth-and-10 on their own 40. Johnston scrambled and threw, but found Huskies defensive back Jayven Anderson for a game-sealing interception.

Johnston drew Northwestern State back to within a score with a 10-yard connection to Ty Moore. Johnston was 15-of-33 passing with 124 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Houston Christian (2-4, 1-1) used two quarterbacks on Saturday, with Maddox Kopp going 6 of 15 for 75 yards and a touchdown. Jake Weir was 7-of-9 passing for 44 yards.

Zayteak McGhee led all players with a 17 tackles including one for a loss.

