East Texas A&M rallies with 17-point fourth quarter to defeat Incarnate Word 52-45

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Eric Rodriguez and Ron Peace threw two touchdown passes each, EJ Oakmon scored the winning touchdown in the final minute and East Texas A&M rallied past Incarnate Word 52-45 on Saturday night.

The Lions (2-5, 2-1 Southland Conference) trailed 42-35 heading to the fourth quarter before Rodriguez hit Devin Matthews for a 17-yard touchdown and Ozlo Rigby booted a 36-yard field goal for a 45-42 lead.

The Cardinals responded with a tying 57-yard field goal from Will Faris, the longest of his career, before Rodriguez led a nine-play 74-yard drive that resulted in Oakmon’s bruising go-ahead touchdown run with 27 seconds left.

Rodriguez had 193 yards passing and Peace threw for 192 yards.

EJ Colson threw for 275 yards for the Cardinals (2-5, 0-3). He had two touchdowns and two interceptions. UIW added 217 yards on the ground, led by Jaylon Spears with 85 yards.

The teams combined for 1,018 total yards — 526 for the Lions and 492 for the Cardinals.

