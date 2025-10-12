East Carolina hosts Tulsa in AAC play

Tulsa (2-4) at East Carolina (3-3), Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: East Carolina…

Tulsa (2-4) at East Carolina (3-3), Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: East Carolina by 16.5. Against the spread: East Carolina 4-2, Tulsa 2-4.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

East Carolina Offense

Overall: 436.7 yards per game (35th in FBS)

Passing: 292.5 yards per game (20th)

Rushing: 144.2 yards per game (85th)

Scoring: 28.5 points per game (71st)

East Carolina Defense

Overall: 329.8 yards per game (41st in FBS)

Passing: 215.7 yards per game (61st)

Rushing: 114.2 yards per game (35th)

Scoring: 15.5 points per game (15th)

Tulsa Offense

Overall: 368.5 yards per game (83rd in FBS)

Passing: 215.5 yards per game (83rd)

Rushing: 153.0 yards per game (76th)

Scoring: 18.7 points per game (120th)

Tulsa Defense

Overall: 384.8 yards per game (89th in FBS)

Passing: 203.7 yards per game (52nd)

Rushing: 181.2 yards per game (114th)

Scoring: 26.3 points per game (83rd)

Tulsa is 106th in third down percentage, converting 35.4% of the time. East Carolina ranks 27th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 31.7%.

Tulsa ranks 99th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to East Carolina’s 20th-ranked +5 margin.

East Carolina is 94th in the FBS averaging 61.8 penalty yards per game, compared to Tulsa’s 15th-ranked 35.8 per-game average.

East Carolina ranks 127th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 71.9% of trips. Tulsa’s red zone defense ranks 69th at 84.0%.

Team leaders

East Carolina

Passing: Katin Houser, 1,689 yards, 8 TDs, 4 INTs, 67.6 completion percentage

Rushing: London Montgomery, 240 yards on 60 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Anthony Smith, 406 yards on 30 catches, 1 TD

Tulsa

Passing: Baylor Hayes, 782 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, 60.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Dominic Richardson, 538 yards on 112 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Zion Booker, 288 yards on 34 catches, 1 TD

Last game

East Carolina fell to Tulane 26-19 on Thursday, Oct. 9. Houser passed for 180 yards on 19-of-30 attempts (63.3%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 12 yards and one rushing touchdown. Marlon Gunn Jr. carried the ball 10 times for 52 yards. Smith had two receptions for 54 yards.

Tulsa fell 45-7 to Memphis on Saturday, Oct. 4. Kirk Francis led Tulsa with 175 yards on 20-of-34 passing (58.8%) for one touchdown and three interceptions. Richardson carried the ball 14 times for 48 yards, adding two receptions for 20 yards. Micah Tease recorded 57 yards on two catches with one touchdown.

Next game

East Carolina plays at Temple on Nov. 1. Tulsa hosts Temple on Oct. 25.

