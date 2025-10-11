Earle throws 3 touchdown passes as Abilene Christian rolls 30-13 past West Georgia

CARROLTON, Ga. (AP) — Stone Earle threw three touchdown passes for Abilene Christian to dispatch West Georgia 30-13 in a…

CARROLTON, Ga. (AP) — Stone Earle threw three touchdown passes for Abilene Christian to dispatch West Georgia 30-13 in a United Athletic Conference matchup on Saturday afternoon.

West Georgia’s early 6-3 lead in the second quarter evaporated within six minutes. Earle found JB Mitchell for an 8-yard touchdown, and Jordon Vaughn ran in a 3-yard score after a West Georgia three-and-out to make it 17-6 at the half.

Earle was 21 of 32 passing for 241 yards, finding Chidubem Lebechi and JJ Henry for his second-half touchdowns. He led the Wildcats with 82 rushing yards on 21 attempts.

Abilene Christian (6-1, 3-1 UAC) — ranked No. 19 in the FCS coaches poll — converted 10 of its 14 third downs before kneeling on the final drive. The Wildcats entered with a .482 third-down conversion percentage, 11th in FCS football.

The defending conference champion Wildcats have now won eight of their last nine games in the UAC after losing to Incarnate Word 38-7 on September 27.

West Georgia (5-2, 2-2) — ranked No. 21 in the FCS coaches poll — was held to 35 rushing yards. DeAndre Buchannon led the Wolves with 137 receiving yards and a touchdown.

