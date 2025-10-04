Durant, Ingram lead ground game in Chattanooga’s 21-14 win over VMI

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Justus Durant rushed for 144 yards, Ryan Ingram scored twice on the ground, and Chattanooga defeated…

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Justus Durant rushed for 144 yards, Ryan Ingram scored twice on the ground, and Chattanooga defeated VMI 21-14 on Saturday.

The Mocs (2-4, 1-1 Southern Conference) had 223 total rushing yards on 37 attempts, and outgained VMI 346-263.

Chattanooga scored touchdowns at the beginning and end of the second quarter to take a 14-3 lead into the half. Josh Williams had a 6-yard touchdown reception six seconds into the frame, and Ingram scored his first of the afternoon with 23 seconds before the break.

Ingram added his second touchdown with 2:10 remaining in the third, and the Mocs’ defense held VMI to a field goal to preserve the lead.

The Keydets (1-4, 0-1) scored their lone touchdown halfway through the third quarter, as Anthony Allen brought an interception 75 yards to the end zone. Ben Shrewsbury converted on two of his three field goal attempts.

