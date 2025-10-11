Duffy leads New Haven’s offensive onslaught in 69-0 win over DIII Western Connecticut St.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — AJ Duffy threw for 354 yards and four touchdowns and Jalen Smith ran for 175…

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — AJ Duffy threw for 354 yards and four touchdowns and Jalen Smith ran for 175 yards and two touchdowns as New Haven dismantled Division-III member Western Connecticut State 69-0 on Saturday.

Duffy did his damage completing 15 of 21 and scored two running touchdowns while Smith ran just 12 times for 14.6-yards per carry. Brian Thomas ran for 110 yards on 14 carries and Isaac Glaudin had 106 yards receiving on four receptions with a touchdown.

New Haven totaled 736 yards of total offense, never punted, and held the ball for 35:21. The Chargers (4-3) entered the red zone eight times and came away with six scores.

The all-time series between the two teams is even at 4-4; however, in the last three meetings, the Chargers own wins of 69-0, 52-0 (1980) and 34-0 (1979).

