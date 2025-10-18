Drew Mestemaker’s throws for 4 TDs, runs for another score as North Texas beats UTSA 55-17

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Drew Mestemaker threw for 277 yards and four touchdowns, with three scores and 102 yards going…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Drew Mestemaker threw for 277 yards and four touchdowns, with three scores and 102 yards going to Wyatt Young, and North Texas beat UTSA 55-17 on Saturday.

North Texas (6-1, 2-1 American) is off to its first 6-1 start since 2018. It was North Texas’ third game this season scoring 50-plus points.

After UTSA opened the game with a three-play, 75-yard scoring drive, North Texas answered with 17 straight fourth-quarter points. Kiefer Sibley capped the first-half scoring with nine seconds left to give North Texas a 24-14 lead following a 13-play, 76-yard drive.

North Texas started the second half with a touchdown drive and after a UTSA fumble deep in its own territory, Mestemaker ran in a short touchdown for a 38-14 lead.

Mestemaker added a 42-yard scoring pass to Young with 55 seconds left in the third.

Caleb Hawkins rushed for 133 yards on 18 carries, and he also had eight catches for 90 yards for North Texas (6-1, 2-1 American). Cameron Dorner added 63 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Owen McCown was 11 of 20 for 84 yards and a touchdown for UTSA (3-4, 1-2). Robert Henry Jr. rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown.

