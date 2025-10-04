Drake turns up the heat in third quarter, defeats Valparaiso 41-0 in PFL opener

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Nick Herman ran for two touchdowns, Jacob Auen returned an interception for a score —…

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Nick Herman ran for two touchdowns, Jacob Auen returned an interception for a score — all in an explosive third quarter — and Drake routed Valparaiso 41-0 in a Pioneer Football League opener on Saturday.

The two-time defending PFL champion Bulldogs (2-2) led 13-0 at halftime then blew the game open with a 21-point third quarter. Auen’s 9-yard pick-6 got things started after halftime and Herman followed with touchdown runs of 1 and 27 yards.

A 25-yard touchdown pass from Logan Inagawa to Hank Foley wrapped up the scoring with 3 1/2 minutes left in the game.

Auen’s interception was one of three picks for the Bulldogs, whose defense allowed just 105 total yards.

The Beacons (1-4) have been outscored 99-7 in their last two games.

First-year Drake coach Joe Woodley has never lost a conference game and is 73-5 overall in his career that included six seasons at NAIA Grand View.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.