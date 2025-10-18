Drake stays undefeated in conference play with 45-0 win over Davidson

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Jackson Voth caught two touchdown passes, Nick Herman, Jaden Meizinger, and Hank Foley each recorded…

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Jackson Voth caught two touchdown passes, Nick Herman, Jaden Meizinger, and Hank Foley each recorded a rushing touchdown, and Drake beat Davidson 45-0 on Saturday.

Drake (4-2, 3-0 Pioneer Football League) took a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. Herman broke free for a 24-yard score and Foley found the end zone on a jet sweep play. Quarterback Logan Inagawa found Taj Hughes for a 2-yard TD.

Inagawa went 16 for 22, with 186 yards and three touchdowns. Herman rushed for 134 yards on 14 carries.

Voth scored on a 5-yard reception and a 29-yard pass up the sideline. Meizinger capped the scoring in the fourth with a 6-yard rush. He finished with 98 yards on 13 carries.

Coulter Cleland completed 22 of 41 passes for 252 yards for Davidson (1-6, 0-3), with 12 catches and 148 yards by Ivan Hoyt.

