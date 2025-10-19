Diego Pavia accounts for 3 TDs to lead No. 17 Vanderbilt over No. 10 LSU, 31-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Diego Pavia threw for 160 yards and a score and ran for 86 yards and two…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Diego Pavia threw for 160 yards and a score and ran for 86 yards and two more touchdowns as No. 17 Vanderbilt beat 10th-ranked LSU 31-24 on Saturday to snap a 10-game skid against the Tigers.

Vanderbilt (6-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) beat LSU for the first time since 1990 in what was the fourth meeting since 1947 with both schools ranked in the AP poll.

The Tigers (5-2, 2-2) had some big plays with Garrett Nussmeier throwing for 225 yards and two TDs, including a 62-yarder to Zavion Thomas. Caden Durham also had a 51-yard run down to the Vandy 2 before the Commodores forced LSU to settle for one of four field-goal attempts.

NO. 1 OHIO STATE 34, WISCONSIN 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Julian Sayin connected with Carnell Tate for two of his four touchdown passes, and No. 1 Ohio State rolled to a victory over Wisconsin.

Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) has an average margin of 25.8 points during an 11-game win streak, which started with its four College Football Playoff victories during its run to the national title last season. The Buckeyes have won their first seven games this season by an average margin of 30.6 points.

Wisconsin (2-5, 0-4) has suffered back-to-back shutout losses for the first time since 1977, when the Badgers fell 42-0 to Ohio State and 22-0 to Purdue in successive weeks. Wisconsin was coming off a 37-0 home loss to Iowa.

The Badgers have lost their last five games by an average margin of 25.2 points and have dropped their last 10 matchups against Power Four conference teams.

Sayin passed to Tate for a 33-yard touchdown on Ohio State’s first drive and a 10-yard score with four seconds left in the opening period. Both touchdowns came in third-down situations.

Sayin also threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Will Kacmarek late in the third quarter and a 13-yarder to Brandon Inniss in the fourth.

NO. 3 INDIANA 38, MICHIGAN STATE 13

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Fernando Mendoza completed 24 of 28 passes for 332 yards and four touchdowns and No. 3 Indiana celebrated its highest ranking in program history with a rout of Michigan State.

The Hoosiers (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten), who have won all but one game by double digits, kept pace with No. 1 Ohio State atop the conference standings with touchdowns on their first five possessions.

Mendoza threw a pair of TD passes to Elijah Sarratt, and also hit E.J. Williams Jr. and Omar Cooper Jr. for scores.

Sarratt’s first touchdown on a 24-yard play put Indiana ahead 14-10 in the second quarter. Sarratt’s 27-yard TD reception gave the Hoosiers a 35-10 lead in the third quarter.

Mendoza, a redshirt junior transfer has 21 TD passes and just two interceptions this season.

Cooper finished with eight receptions for 115 yards. Kaelon Black added a 29-yard TD rush.

Michigan State (3-4, 0-4) lost its fourth in a row by double digits despite twice taking first-half leads. Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles completed 27 of 33 passes for 243 yards and one TD.

NO. 4 TEXAS A&M 45, ARKANSAS 42

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Marcel Reed threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 55 yards and another score as No. 4 Texas A&M held on to beat Arkansas.

The Aggies continued their dominance in the series with the Razorbacks (2-5, 0-3), winning for the 13th time in the last 14 meetings. Texas A&M scored on seven of nine completed rives and totaled 497 yards of offense.

Leading 38-35 with less than 10 minutes remaining and facing serious game pressure after Taylen Green’s four-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Platt, Texas A&M’s EJ Smith had a two-yard conversion on fourth-and-1 from the Aggies’ 34 to extend a critical drive.

Reed then found Ashton Bethel-Roman for 37 yards to the Arkansas 27, and Reuben Owens II scored on a 12-yard run four plays later to extend the lead to 10. With 10 seconds to play, Green hit CJ Brown for a four-yard score to pull the Razorbacks back within three.

Texas A&M recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal the win.

Owens, the Aggies’ primary ball carrier in place of the injured Le’Veon Moss, finished with 69 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Bethel-Roman had 83 yards receiving and a score, KC Concepcion added five catches for 53 yards and a touchdown, and Nate Boerkircher had a one-yard touchdown catch.

Green threw for 256 yards and three scores and ran for 89 yards and two more touchdowns, and Mike Washington rushed for a season-high 147 yards for Arkansas in its fifth straight loss.

NO. 9 GEORGIA 43, NO. 5 MISSISSIPPI 35

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Gunner Stockton passed for 289 yards and four touchdowns, including three to tight end Lawson Luckie, and No. 9 Georgia overcame Trinidad Chambliss and No. 5 Mississippi’s powerful offense.

Georgia (6-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) rallied after trailing 35-26 at the start of the fourth quarter. Stockton’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Luckie with 7:29 remaining gave Georgia a 40-35 lead.

Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1) was denied its first road win over a top 10 team under coach Lane Kiffin even though the Rebels scored touchdowns on their first five possessions.

Stockton completed 26 of 31 passes and added a 22-yard scoring run in the crucial SEC showdown.

NO. 6 ALABAMA 37, NO. 11 TENNESSEE 20

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Zabien Brown returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown as time expired in the first half and No. 6 Alabama rolled to a victory over No. 11 Tennessee in the rivalry known as the “Third Saturday in October.”

Brown’s pick gave the Tide a 23-7 lead and was all Alabama’s defense needed while turning in its best performance of the season. The Tide (6-1, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) held the nation’s highest-scoring offense to just 410 yards, well below its 529-yard average.

Ty Simpson completed 19 of 29 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. He led two TD drives of 90-plus yards as the Crimson Tide won their sixth consecutive game, including four in a row against ranked opponents.

For Tennessee (5-2, 2-2), Joey Aguilar completed 28 of 44 passes for 268 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. DeSean Bishop ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

ARIZONA STATE 26, NO. 7 TEXAS TECH 22

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Raleek Brown bulled in for a 1-yard touchdown with 34 seconds left and Arizona State rallied after blowing a 12-point, fourth-quarter lead to hand No. 7 Texas Tech its first loss of the season.

The Red Raiders (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) labored most of the afternoon without starting quarterback Behren Morton (knee), finishing with 276 total yards after averaging an FBS-best 558.8 through the first six games.

Will Hammond showed his mettle after failing to move Texas Tech’s offense through three quarters, orchestrating two late scoring drives. The freshman scored on a 1-yard run and, after Texas Tech’s defense held, found Reggie Virgil on a 12-yard touchdown pass.

Hammond put the Red Raiders up 22-19 by running it in for the 2-point conversion — after a holding call on Arizona State on the first attempt — but left too much time on the clock.

The reigning Big 12 champion Sun Devils (5-2, 3-1) started the final drive from their 25 with two minutes left and quickly moved down the field. Sam Leavitt completed 5 of 7 passes for 61 yards on the drive and benefited from a pass interference call on Texas Tech’s Brice Pollack to set up Brown’s TD run.

NO. 8 OREGON 56, RUTGERS 10

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Dante Moore passed for 290 yards and four touchdowns and No. 8 Oregon followed its first loss of the season with a romp over Rutgers in the first meeting between the schools.

A week after falling 30-20 to Indiana at home, Oregon (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) extended the nation’s longest road winning streak to 10 games.

Noah Whittington ran for 125 yards and two TDs and the Ducks piled up 750 total yards — 415 rushing and 335 passing — for the most yards against a Power 4 school this season.

The Scarlet Knights (3-4, 0-4) have not beaten a ranked team in 16 years, the longest active streak in college football. They managed just 202 total yards with quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis was constantly under pressure. He was 8 of 25 for 79 yards, threw two interceptions and was sacked three times.

Oregon had eight plays of 30 yards or longer.

NO. 12 GEORGIA TECH 27, DUKE 18

DURHAM, N.C, (AP) — Safety Omar Daniels returned a fumble a school-record 95 yards for a touchdown and No. 12 Georgia Tech pieced together enough late-game offense to beat Duke 27-18 on Saturday and continue its best start to a season in more than a half-century.

Haynes King threw for 205 yards and rushed for a game-high 120 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown run with 2:10 left.

Georgia Tech (7-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won its first seven games for the first time since 1966. The last time the Yellow Jackets were 4-0 in ACC play came 27 years ago.

NO. 13 NOTRE DAME 34, NO. 20 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 24

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Jadarian Price scored on a tackle-breaking 100-yard kickoff return in the third quarter, Jeremiyah Love rushed for a career-high 228 yards and a score, and No. 13 Notre Dame beat No. 20 Southern California.

Love’s previous rushing best was 157 yards in a 56-30 win over Purdue earlier this season.

Trailing 24-21 in the third quarter, Notre Dame (5-2) scored 13 unanswered points.

USC (5-2) took a 24-21 lead on a 59-yard TD pass from Jordan Maiava to Ja’Kobi Lane. Maiava also connected with Lane for the 2-point conversion.

Price then broke two tackles and accelerated through a seam in the coverage for his 100-yard score to give the lead back to Notre Dame.

Notre Dame quarterback C.J. Carr was 16 of 26 for 136 yards and one TD. He rushed 1 yard for Notre Dame’s final score.

NO. 14 OKLAHOMA 26, SOUTH CAROLINA 7

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — John Mateer threw for 150 yards and a touchdown and Oklahoma’s defense sacked South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers six times in the 14th-ranked Sooners’ bounce-back 26-7 victory on Saturday.

Oklahoma (6-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) saw its perfect start end last weekend with a 23-6 loss to Red River rival Texas.

The Sooners used a steady offense and a best-in-the-nation defense to get back on track against the Gamecocks (3-4, 1-4).

NO. 15 BYU 24, NO. 23 UTAH 21

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Bear Bachmeier had 229 yards of offense while throwing for a touchdown and running for another score to rally No. 15 BYU to a victory over No. 23 Utah.

LJ Martin added 122 yards on the ground to help the Cougars (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) remain unbeaten and beat their Holy War rivals for the a third straight time.

Devon Dampier threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns for (5-2, 2-2). Daniel Bray added a career-high 121 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. The Utes surrendered 14 straight points after taking their first lead less than a minute into the fourth quarter.

NO. 16 MISSOURI 23, AUBURN 17, 2 OT

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Beau Pribula scored on a 3-yard run in the second overtime, lifting No. 16 Missouri to a victory over reeling Auburn.

Ahmad Hardy ran for 58 yards and two scores for Missouri (6-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference). The Tigers bounced back from a home loss to Alabama to beat the other team from the state.

Missouri got a defensive stop on fourth down on the final possession in overtime to seal the one-possession victory.

Pribula threw for 252 yards, with two interceptions, and ran for 28 more. Hardy’s short run with 5:07 to go in regulation tied the game at 17.

Auburn (3-4, 0-4) intercepted Pribula’s pass in the final drive of regulation to send it to overtime, but Alex McPherson missed a field goal on Auburn’s first possession. It was his third miss of the night.

NO. 18 VIRGINIA 22, WASHINGTON STATE 20

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s Kam Robinson and Hunter Osborne stuffed Kirby Vorhees in the end zone for a game-winning safety, sending the No. 18 Cavaliers to a wild victory over Washington State.

Virginia trailed 20-10 going into the fourth quarter. Harrison Waylee had a 2-yard touchdown run with 9:45 left, and Will Bettridge made a tying 34-yard field goal with 2:55 to go.

Jahmal Edrine had five catches for 102 yards, helping the Cavaliers (6-1) to their fifth consecutive win. Cam Ross had a 19-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Washington State quarterback Zevi Eckhaus was 18 for 27 for 183 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 1-yard TD run, but he threw two interceptions.

NO. 19 SOUTH FLORIDA 48, FLORIDA ATLANTIC 48

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Byrum Brown threw three touchdown passes and rushed for a score as No. 19 South Florida racked up 522 yards in a victory over Florida Atlantic.

South Florida (6-1, 3-0 AAC) got touchdown receptions from Jeremiah Koger, Jonathan Echols and Wyatt Sullivan. The Bulls scored the final 27 points to turn a 21-13 lead into a blowout victory.

Brown was 14 of 24 for 256 yards and ran for 111 yards and a touchdown. Nykahi Davenport rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown. Koger had four catches for 90 yards.

Florida Atlantic’s Caden Vetkamp was 35 of 50 for 244 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception. Assad Wassem had eight catches for 56 yards.

NO. 21 TEXAS 16, KENTUCKY 13, OT

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Mason Shipley kicked a 45-yard field goal in overtime and No. 21 Texas beat Kentucky.

Shipley also kicked a 39-yard field goal with a minute remaining to give the Longhorns (5-2, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) a 13-10 lead.

Kentucky (2-4, 0-4) tied the score at 13-all on Jacob Kauwe’s 45-yard field goal with 9 seconds remaining to send the game into overtime.

The Longhorns managed just 179 total yards, but used two big punt returns by Ryan Niblett to hold off the Wildcats.

Niblett’s 43-yard return in the fourth quarter set up Shipley’s late field goal. Shipley also connected on a 53-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning threw for 132 yards, while running back Quintrevion Wisner ran for Texas’ lone touchdown in the second quarter.

Kentucky’s defense limited Texas to 93 total yards in the first half. The Longhorns scored their only touchdown following Niblett’s 45-yard punt return on DJ Campbell’s fumble recovery in the end zone with 6:22 remaining in the first half.

UAB 31, NO. 22 MEMPHIS 34

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — UAB upset No. 22 Memphis in the debut of interim coach Alex Mortensen, the son of late ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen, after the Blazers fired Trent Dilfer a week earlier.

Memphis (6-1, 2-1 American Athletic Conference) reached the 1 twice in the final minute going for a tying touchdown, but two false starts and one delay-of-game penalty stalled the drive. Memphis threw an incomplete pass into the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 11.

UAB (3-4, 1-3) was powered by a new starting quarterback, Ryder Burton, who completed 20 of his 27 passes for 351 yards and three touchdowns. Iverson Hooks caught 11 passes for 172 yards and all three of Burton’s touchdown strikes. The Blazers also ran for over 200 yards against a FBS opponent for the first time since 2023.

NO. 24 CINCINNATI 49, OKLAHOM STATE 17

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Brendan Sorsby threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score and No. 24 Cincinnati took control late and beat Oklahoma State.

Sorsby completed 20 of 29 passes for 270 yards and Cyrus Allen caught two touchdown passes for Cincinnati (6-1, 4-0 Big 12). They paced an offense that gained 427 yards.

Matthew McDoom returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Bearcats.

Rodney Fields Jr. ran for a career-high 163 yards and caught three passes for 27 yards for the Cowboys (1-6, 0-4).

