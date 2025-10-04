Dickens completes 46 consecutive passes to break record in Western Carolina’s 23-21 win over Wofford

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Taron Dickens completed 46 consecutive passes to break the FCS record for consecutive completions in a…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Taron Dickens completed 46 consecutive passes to break the FCS record for consecutive completions in a game, and threw three touchdown passes to lead Western Carolina to a 23-21 win over Wofford on Saturday afternoon in a Southern Conference matchup.

Dickens led a comeback win for the Catamounts after the lead changed hands in the late third quarter. He found Josiah Thomas for 14 yards on a fourth-and-8 with 48 seconds remaining in the game.

Marcus Trout, whose previous field goal attempt was blocked, made a game-winning 34-yard field goal with 23 seconds remaining after a delay of game penalty.

Dickens was 53 for 56 for 378 yards passing. His 94.6 completion percentage is also the highest completion percentage in a game in FCS history.

Dickens’ first incompletion was a near interception came in the fourth quarter. On the next play, Wofford blocked Trout’s field goal attempt to take the lead.

Wofford took the lead late with 29 seconds left in the third quarter, when Jayden Whitaker found Ivory Aikens for an 83-yard touchdown.

Dickens’ 27-yard completion in the fourth quarter to James Tyre was the longest of the game. Tyre had 13 catches for 102 yards.

Wofford (0-5, 0-2 SoCon) remains winless, and has lost four games by a total of eight points. Western Carolina (3-3, 2-0) remains undefeated in conference.

