Derek Robertson throws for 351 yards and 4 TDs as Monmouth beats Delaware State 49-38

Derek Robertson threw for 351 yards and four touchdowns, Rodney Nelson carried it 32 times for 203 yards and two touchdowns, and Monmouth beat Delaware State 49-38.

WEST LONG BEACH, N.J. (AP) — Derek Robertson threw for 351 yards and four touchdowns, Rodney Nelson carried it 32 times for 203 yards and two touchdowns, and Monmouth beat Delaware State 49-38 on Saturday.

Monmouth has started a season 4-1 for the first time since 2017, when the Hawks advanced to the FCS playoffs for the first time.

Robertson found Tra Neal down the left sideline on a third-and-9 play for a 25-yard touchdown to cap the scoring with 8:40 remaining.

Neal also had a 9-yard touchdown grab with 1:53 left before halftime for a 28-21 lead. His trick play on a wide-receiver pass late in the third quarter led to a 33-yard completion to Jack Neri for a 42-35 lead.

TJ Speight added seven catches for 145 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown catch to give Monmouth a 14-0 lead. Neal had four catches for 57 yards and two scores.

Marquis Gillis had 132 yards rushing and a touchdown for Delaware State (3-3). James Jones added six carries, with three going for short touchdowns.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.