Derek Robertson, Frankie Weaver combine for 4 passing touchdowns as Monmouth beats Stony Brook 49-21

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Derek Robertson threw for 204 yards and three touchdowns, Frankie Weaver passed for another…

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Derek Robertson threw for 204 yards and three touchdowns, Frankie Weaver passed for another score, and Monmouth beat Stony Brook 49-21 on Saturday for its fourth straight victory.

Rodney Nelson, who entered ranked first in FCS with 144.0 rushing yards per game, rushed for 141 yards and two scores for Monmouth (6-1, 3-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Josh Derry had seven catches for 109 yards and a score, and Tra Neal caught two touchdown passes.

Derry, a 5-foot-9 receiver, broke several tackles before getting into the end zone for a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter. Ryan Russo highlighted the third quarter with a 50-yard interception return to make it 28-14.

Weaver’s 41-yard pass to Josh Derry set up Neal’s 13-yard TD grab to make it 35-21 — the first of three fourth-quarter touchdowns for Monmouth. Nelson capped the scoring with a 73-yard run.

Four different players threw a pass for Stony Brook (3-4, 1-2). Chris Zellous was 13 of 22 for 103 yards with two interceptions, but he also ran it 17 times for 107 yards. Roland Dempster added 19 carries for 92 yards and a score.

Monmouth leads the all-time series with nine wins to just four losses.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.