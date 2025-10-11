DeNobile’s 5TD passing eruption leads Lafayette in a 62-24 shellacking of Bucknell

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Dean DeNobile threw for 316 yards and five touchdowns and Lafayette was nearly unstoppable in a…

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Dean DeNobile threw for 316 yards and five touchdowns and Lafayette was nearly unstoppable in a 62-24 win over Bucknell on Saturday.

Nine of Lafayette’s 15 drives ended with a touchdown and at one stretch the Leopards (5-2, 3-0 Patriot League) scored six consecutive touchdowns. Lafayette killed the clock on downs to end the game.

DeNobile’s five touchdown performance puts him in a tie with four other Lafayette quarterbacks (Drew Reed, 2013; Tom Kirchoff, 1991; Frank Baur, 1987; and Paul Stuncius, 1986). The single game record belongs to Rob Curley who threw seven touchdowns against Colgate in 2009.

DeNobile threw touchdown passes of 20 yards to Jakrye Henley, 34 and 10 yards to Elijah Steward, 19 yards to Ethan Hosek and 4 yards to Matthew Scerbo.

Ethan Weber ran for 139 yards on 11 carries and reached the end zone with runs of 32 and 67 yards. Steward amassed 116 yards on six catches to go with his two touchdowns.

Christopher Dietrich threw for 224 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Bucknell (4-3, 1-2).

