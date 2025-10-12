Denegal’s 2 TD passes help San Diego State beats Nevada 44-10

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Jayden Denegal was 14-of-17 passing for 205 yards and two touchdowns, Chris Johnson returned an interception…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Jayden Denegal was 14-of-17 passing for 205 yards and two touchdowns, Chris Johnson returned an interception 40 yards for a score, and San Diego State beat Nevada 44-10 on Saturday night for the Aztecs’ fourth straight win.

Nevada (1-5, 0-2 Mountain West Conference) has lost 13 straight in conference play and 11 in a row versus FBS opponents.

Nevada went three-and-out on the game’s opening drive and Jordan Napier — who finished with five receptions for 110 yards — returned the ensuing punt 75 yards for a touchdown just 59 seconds into the game. Johnson’s pick-6 gave the Aztecs (5-1, 2-0) a 14-0 lead with 7:11 left in the first quarter.

Denegal threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Christian Washington on the first play of the second quarter and a 31-yard scoring strike to Jacob Bostick with 9:05 left in the first half before Lucky Sutton ran for a 3-yard TD that made it 35-0 with 1:46 to go in the first half.

Gabriel Plascencia made field goals of 21, 45 and 49 yards in the third quarter. The senior is 10 of 10 this season and has made 22 straight, dating to last season, the longest active streak in Division I.

San Diego State’s Brady Anderson was ejected with a little more than four minutes to play for a hitting a defenseless player after a hit on sliding quarterback Carter Jones.

Joe McFadden kicked a 34-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter and Jones threw a 16-yard TD pass to Marshaun Brown with 2:32 to play.

Jones, a true freshman who made his first career start, was 16-of-32 passing for 177 yards with two interceptions.

