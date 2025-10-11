Delaware St. running trio of Jones, Gillis and Boykin gash DII Sothern Connecticut St. in 70-23 win

James Jones, Marquis Gillis and Kobe Boykin each ran for more than 100 yards and Delaware State punished Division-II member Southern Connecticut State 70-23.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — James Jones, Marquis Gillis and Kobe Boykin each ran for more than 100 yards and Delaware State punished Division-II member Southern Connecticut State 70-23 on Saturday.

As a team, Delaware ran for a program record 608 yards on 36 carries and scored seven touchdowns. The Hornets’ (4-3) previous single-game team rushing record was 518 yards in a 24-13 win over Towson on Sept. 22, 1990.

Delaware State tied its single-game program with 70 points. The Hornets first reached the feat with a 70-8 win over Bowie State on Oct. 13, 1984.

Against the Owls, Jones had 158 yards on three carries and two touchdowns, Gillis had 130 yards, nine carries and touchdown while Boykin had 100 yards on seven carries and a touchdown.

The Owls’ were led by quarterback John Giller who threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

