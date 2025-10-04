Dean DeNobile’s 2 touchdown passes lead Lafayette to 24-10 win over Fordham

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Dean DeNobile threw for 314 yards with two short touchdowns and Lafayette defeated Fordham 24-10 on…

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Dean DeNobile threw for 314 yards with two short touchdowns and Lafayette defeated Fordham 24-10 on Saturday.

Lafayette took a 14-0 halftime lead on DeNobile’s touchdown passes of 6 yards to Matthew Scerbo and 3 yards to Carson Persing. The pass to Persing capped off a 94-yard drive.

In the third quarter, Lafayette’s Dylan Aguilera returned a punt 18 yards for a touchdown and the Leopards (4-2, 2-0 Patriot League) took a 21-0 lead to the fourth quarter.

Gunnar Smith had 354 yards passing for the Rams and Fordham had the advantage in total yards, 405-402. Smith hit Troy Worrell for 4 yards and the Rams’ only touchdown. Jack Freeburg had 113 yards receiving for the Rams (1-5, 1-2).

Lafayette coach John Troxell, who is in his fourth season with the Leopards, coached his 200th career game. He has a career record of 115-85, having previously spent 16 seasons at Division II Franklin & Marshall before coming to his alma mater in 2022.

