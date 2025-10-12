Dampier runs for 120 yards, 3 TDs as Utah rolls to 42-10 win over No. 21 Arizona State

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Devin Dampier ran for 120 yards and three touchdowns as Utah ran over No. 21…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Devin Dampier ran for 120 yards and three touchdowns as Utah ran over No. 21 Arizona State 42-10 on Saturday night.

Dampier, who has battled lower leg injuries this season, looked fresh after Utah’s bye week and became the first Utes QB to rush for more than 100 yards since Travis Wilson against Oregon in 2015.

“(The offensive line) gave me great space to make plays,” Dampier said. “I felt my best for sure.”

Severe thunderstorms soaked the field but didn’t slow down Dampier, who avoided tacklers on just 10 carries.

“You saw some of the moves he made tonight. He just wasn’t capable of making those moves last few weeks,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. “We’re elated he’s back to 100 percent.”

Dampier ran twice for touchdowns in the first half, from 12 yards and from 24 yards out, and then added a 9-yard score in the third quarter. Dampier was 7 for 12 for 104 yards passing as Utah (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) rarely felt the need to throw the ball.

Arizona State starting QB Sam Leavitt missed the game with a right foot injury. Sixth-year senior Jeff Sims — one of the most experienced backups in the country with starts at Georgia Tech, Nebraska and ASU — was 18 for 38 for 124 yards passing.

“The game plan stayed the same. We wanted to control the pass lanes, make sure that he couldn’t scramble out and extend plays and make some of those passes further downfield,” said Utah’s John Henry Daley, who came in with the third-most sacks in the country and added 1.5 sacks for eight total on the season.

Utah rushed for 276 yards and six touchdowns, the most since a 52-7 win over Stanford in 2021. ASU (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) was only allowing 78.2 yards rushing a game until the Utes’ rolled to six touchdowns on seven possessions (their final drive ran out the clock).

“They just outcoached us, outplayed us, absolutely whooped (us). It was the first time we got whooped like that in a long time. I’m glad it’s only worth one game,” ASU coach Kenny Dillingham said.

ASU’s Jesus Gomez made a 38-yard field goal in the first quarter but his second attempt was blocked by Jackson Bennee.

“That was an absolutely catastrophic change in the game,” Dillingham said.

The block led to a 6-play, 75-yard Utah drive, capped by NaQuari Rogers’ 24-yard run and a 21-3 Ute lead at halftime. Rogers added another score on a long pitch from Dampier on an option play.

ASU wideout Jordyn Tyson couldn’t get loose down the field. He had eight receptions for 40 yards on 16 targets and beat the defense on a 3-yard end around for the Sun Devil’s only TD.

“To hold a talent like that to just 40 yards is an incredible feat by our secondary because he’s a heck of a player,” Whittingham said.

The takeaway

Arizona St.: The Sun Devils were fourth in the FBS with 19 sacks this season but the elusive Dampier was not sacked once and they couldn’t stop the run all night. ASU’s string of eight straight conference wins was snapped as they needed to go 4-for-4 on fourth downs to keep drives alive

Utah: The Utes have dominated the line of scrimmage in every game but their loss to Texas Tech on Sept. 20. The offense line opened big holes for the Utah rushers (6.6 yards per carry) and the defense harassed Sims all game long as the Utes celebrated their first home league win since joining the Big 12 last season.

Up next

Arizona State: Hosts No. 9 Texas Tech next Saturday.

Utah: Visits No. 18 BYU next Saturday.

