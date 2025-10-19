D.J. McKinney runs for 2 TDs, New Mexico hands Nevada 5th consecutive loss, 24-22

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — D.J. McKinney ran for two touchdowns, Scottre Humphrey added a TD run and New Mexico beat…

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — D.J. McKinney ran for two touchdowns, Scottre Humphrey added a TD run and New Mexico beat Nevada 24-22 on Saturday night, the Wolf Pack’s fifth loss in a row.

Jack Layne was 14-of-22 passing for 138 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions and added 71 yards rushing on eight carries for New Mexico (4-3, 1-2 Mountain West Conference). Humphrey finished with 13 carries for 58 yards. McKinney had 39 yards rushing and caught three passes for 43 yards.

McKinney scored on a 2-yard run to cap a 16-play, 75-yard opening drive that made it 7-0 with 7:16 left in the first quarter. The Lobos went 91 yards in 11 plays to take a 14-3 lead when Humphrey ran for a 1-yard TD with 6:51 remaining until halftime.

Nevada (1-6, 0-3), on the opening drive of the second half, failed to convert on a fourth-and-1 when Caleb Ramseur was stopped for no gain at the Wolf Pack 32. Four plays later McKinney ran for a 22-yard score to make 22-12.

Luke Drzewiecki capped the scoring with a 29-yard field goal.

Ramseur ran for touchdowns of 3 and 4 yards for Nevada. Joe McFadded made three field goals.

On fourth-and-7 from midfield and trailing 24-22 with 2:34 to play,

___

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.