Craig’s 3 passing touchdowns power Harvard to dominant 59-24 win over Holy Cross

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Jaden Craig threw three touchdown passes, Brady Blackburn caught two touchdowns, and Harvard dominated Holy Cross…

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Jaden Craig threw three touchdown passes, Brady Blackburn caught two touchdowns, and Harvard dominated Holy Cross in a 59-24 win on Saturday.

Craig was 19 of 27 with 248 yards and finished his day by the end of the first half. He was relieved by Dante Torres, who was 4-of-5 passing for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Blackburn caught five balls for 114 yards. His touchdowns came on either side of the first half. He caught a 13-yarder from Craig with five seconds left in the first quarter, then grabbed a 33-yarder from Torres with 11:03 in the third.

The Crimson (3-0) got to third-string quarterback Sam Kaiser by the late fourth quarter.

Cal Swanson was intercepted three times and threw three touchdowns for Holy Cross (0-6) in a 14 of 33 performance for 235 yards.

Jordan Harris led Harvard with 91 yards on the ground and a touchdown. Three other Crimson players scored rushing touchdowns in the rout.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.