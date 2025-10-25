Craig Cunningham’s rushing and receiving TDs lead Morehead State past Valparaiso 17-13

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Craig Cunningham caught a 22-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and added a 4-yard scoring…

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Craig Cunningham caught a 22-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and added a 4-yard scoring run to cap the scoring in the third to help Morehead State beat Valparaiso 17-13 on Saturday.

Cunningham had seven rushes for 18 yards and he caught two passes for 27 yards. Fellow running back Isaac Stopke carried it 17 times for 118 yards for Morehead State (4-5, 2-3 Pioneer), which has won two straight games. Carter Cravens was 16 of 25 for 158 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Thomas Schwartz made a 41-yard field goal to pull Morehead State within 13-10 — a week after making a field goal from the same distance in the closing seconds of a 23-21 victory over Marist.

Dawaiian McNeely and Rowan Keefe each had a short touchdown run in the first half — both capping drives of 75-plus yards — for Valparaiso (1-7, 0-4). Keefe was 9 of 15 for 154 yards with an interception.

The Eagles forced Valpo into four turnovers on downs, and Jackson Benjamin came up with Morehead State’s second interception of the season.

