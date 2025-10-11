Cowan’s career day lifts Campbell to 38-21 win over Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — JJ Cowan racked up a career-high 142 yards rushing and three touchdowns to lead Campbell to…

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — JJ Cowan racked up a career-high 142 yards rushing and three touchdowns to lead Campbell to a 38-21 win over Hampton on Saturday.

The sophomore had never eclipsed 100 yards rushing for the Fighting Camels (2-5, 2-1 Coastal Athletic Association), who snapped a two-game losing streak.

After Hampton took a 14-3 lead in the second quarter, Campbell scored four straight touchdowns to take a commanding 31-14 lead. Cowan scored from 1 and 5 yards out, Ethan Lawrence dashed for a 41-yard score, and Lakeem Rudolph grabbed a 14-yard pick-6 to cap the scoring.

Cowan added a 63-yard rushing score with under two minutes remaining.

The Pirates (2-5, 0-3) were led by Gracen Goldsmith’s two rushing touchdowns, and Maxwell Moss added a touchdown catch on 81 yards receiving.

The Camels racked up five sacks and two interceptions.

