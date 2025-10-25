Cornell earns first Ivy League win with 2OT victory over Brown, 30-24

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Triplett had three rushing touchdowns, including the game-winner in double overtime, and Cornell beat Brown…

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Triplett had three rushing touchdowns, including the game-winner in double overtime, and Cornell beat Brown 30-24 for its first Ivy League win of the season.

Cornell (2-4, 1-2 Ivy League) tied the game at 17 with 46 seconds left in regulation with a 25-yard field goal. Brown (3-3, 0-3) scored first in overtime off a 25-yard pass to Ty Pezza. Triplett responded with his second touchdown of the game to tie it at 24. Cornell started with the ball in double OT, setting up Triplett for a short 1-yard rush for the 30-24 lead.

Triplett had 64 yards on 17 carries. Cornell quarterback Garrett Bass-Sulpizio completed 28 passes for 346 yards.

Brown Quarterback James Murphy threw two touchdowns and had 468 yards. Pezza had 172 yards on nine catches, and Solomon Miller recorded seven receptions for 166 yards. Qwenton Brown also recorded a rushing touchdown.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.