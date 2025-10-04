Connor Hawkins’ kick after Jacob Redding’s long pick-6 helps lift Baylor past Kansas State 35-34

WACO, Texas (AP) — Connor Hawkins kicked a 53-yard field goal with 31 seconds left after Jacob Redding’s go-ahead 66-yard…

WACO, Texas (AP) — Connor Hawkins kicked a 53-yard field goal with 31 seconds left after Jacob Redding’s go-ahead 66-yard interception return for a touchdown as Baylor rallied twice in the fourth quarter for a 35-34 victory over Kansas State on Saturday.

Hawkins matched the longest kick of his career after Luis Rodriguez had put the Wildcats in front with a 22-yard field goal with 1:48 remaining. Kansas State (2-4, 1-2 Big 12) had to settle for the kick after having a first down at the Baylor 2-yard line.

Rodriguez had a chance for a game-winner from 56 yards, but 6-foot-4 defensive end Cooper Lanz blocked it with 2 seconds to go. The Bears (4-2, 2-1) held on two weeks after losing to Arizona State on a game-ending field goal in their previous home game.

“It’s a roller coaster for sure, an emotional roller coaster,” Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson said. “I remember sitting in here a couple of weeks ago and saying that I know one thing for sure, we’re going to fight to the very end. Because of that, we put ourselves in a position to win.”

Michael Trigg had career highs with eight catches for 155 yards and sparked Baylor’s rally from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter with a 42-yard grab a play before making a spectacular one-handed catch while getting one foot down on the sideline, gaining another 29 yards.

Robertson’s 11-yard scoring pass to Bryson Washington came on the next play, and Robertson’s 2-point conversion run cut Baylor’s deficit to 31-25.

Avery Johnson, who threw for 339 yards and two TDs and ran for a score, had kept a potential clock-killing drive alive with two third-down conversions but he threw into traffic on first down in Baylor territory with the six-point lead.

Redding picked off the pass, ran left up the sideline and cut back inside with the speedy Johnson pursuing to finish off the score untouched. Hawkins’ PAT kick put Baylor ahead 32-31 with less than five minutes to go.

“I’d be lying if I said a couple of years ago that I’d be in this position,” Redding said. “I was running, I was like, ‘I can’t believe this is happening.’ And then I scored and I was like, ‘No flags?’ This is a dream come true.”

Johnson’s 12-yard scoring pass to Jayce Brown broke a 17-17 halftime tie, and the Wildcats went up two touchdowns on Dylan Edwards’ 5-yard run late in the third quarter.

“We did things well enough to win, but we didn’t earn the win,” Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said. “That’s why we’re walking out of here with a one-point loss and a lot of woulda, shoulda, couldas.”

The takeaway

Kansas State: It’s the third time this season the Wildcats have led or been tied in the fourth quarter of a loss. They’ve had a one-score margin a nation-leading five times in six games. Three of the losses are by three points or fewer.

Baylor: Robertson had two TD tosses, ending his streak of consecutive games with at least three scoring passes at five. It was the longest since Kyler Murray had eight in a row with Oklahoma in 2018. His 345 yards passing were almost right on his nation-leading average.

Toasty fall Saturday

The temperature approach 90 degrees late in the game on the first Saturday in October in Texas. It was on Klieman’s mind. “We played a lot of guys because we had guys injured. Plus, it was hot,” the coach said.

Coulda been more

Besides the one-handed grab, Trigg had a leaping catch over the middle in the first half on a drive that appeared to end with him making another athletic catch in the back of the end zone. It was overturned on review, apparently because he didn’t have full control. “We knew we had a mismatch nightmare on the kid,” Klieman said.

Up next

Kansas State: TCU at home next Saturday.

Baylor: Off next week, then at TCU on Oct. 18.

