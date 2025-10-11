Conner Weigman passes for 2 touchdowns and runs for another as Houston beats Oklahoma State 39-17

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Conner Weigman passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, and Houston overcame an early trick…

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Conner Weigman passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, and Houston overcame an early trick play to defeat Oklahoma State 39-17 on Saturday.

Weigman completed 21 of 30 passes for 306 yards without an interception. He threw scoring passes on back-to-back drives in the second quarter to help Houston build a 24-10 lead at halftime.

Dean Connors had a rushing and receiving touchdown, and Ethan Sanchez kicked four field goals for Houston (5-1, 2-1 Big 12).

“It was a long week,” Houston coach Willie Fritz said, referring to the Texas Tech loss. “We didn’t play well the week before. It was great we had an opportunity to come out and play better. I still don’t think we played great, and our guys probably agree with me, but at times we played very efficiently.”

Converted wide receiver Sam Jackson V struggled at quarterback for Oklahoma State (1-5, 0-3), which lost its third straight game under interim coach Doug Meacham. Jackson, starting because of injuries to Zane Flores and Hauss Hejny, completed 7 of 16 passes for 84 yards with an interception.

Noah Walters replaced Jackson with 7:40 left in the game and led a 75-yard scoring drive that ended with Walters finding Gavin Freeman for a 33-yard touchdown.

“Disappointed. Felt pretty good coming into this game,” Meacham said. “It’s just kind of awkward or odd, like, we come out and hit some plays, move the ball … there’s a point in the game you say, ‘OK this is going to be the one’, you know? And then, it’s kind of a collection of things that occur … and then it just kind of spirals.”

Oklahoma State scored the game’s first points on a double pass. Jackson threw a lateral to Shamar Rigby and the receiver found running back Rodney Fields alone in the secondary for a 63-yard touchdown reception.

With the score tied 10-all, Houston drove 67 yards in four plays, with Weigman throwing a 6-yard scoring pass to Connors, who reached high to make a one-handed grab in the end zone.

Houston: The Cougars are off to their best six-game start since 2021, when they lost their opener and won 12 straight.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys have given up at least 38 points in their last 11 conference games, and have lost 13 of their last 14.

Walters made the most of his opportunity by throwing a TD pass in the fourth quarter.

“He’s played a lot of football, he’s an older kid,” Meacham said. “If we hadn’t called him, he’d be playing at the intramural leagues in Central Florida. So, if you come in and throw a TD pass in P4 and you’re about to be the starter for the Sigma Chi’s, that’s pretty amazing.”

Houston: Hosts Arizona on Oct. 18.

Oklahoma State: Hosts Cincinnati on Oct. 18.

