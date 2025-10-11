Cole Payton powers North Dakota State in 45-17 victory over Southern Illinois

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Cole Payton threw a touchdown pass and ran for two of North Dakota State’s five rushing…

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Cole Payton threw a touchdown pass and ran for two of North Dakota State’s five rushing touchdowns in the Bison’s 45-17 victory over Southern Illinois on Saturday.

After the Salukis opened the scoring, wide receiver Bryce Lance ran 75 yards for a score to give FCS top-ranked North Dakota State (6-0, 3-0 MVFC) a 7-3 lead. Southern Illinois went back ahead, 10-7, on a 5-yard run by Chandler Chapman to open the second quarter but the Salukis did not score again until the middle of the fourth quarter.

After Chapman’s TD for the Salukis, North Dakota State tied it with a field goal then added touchdowns on five consecutive possessions for a 45-10 lead.

Payton, who entered as the FCS leader in passing efficiency (221.1), completion percentage (.747), passing yards per completion (18.05) and passing yards per attempt (13.48), completed 13 of 16 passes for 243 yards. His efficiency rating was 229.5, completion percentage 81.2, yards per completion 18.7 and yards per attempt 15.2. He broke numerous tackles on his 41-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Lance led NDSU with 75 yards rushing and 79 yards receiving.

DJ Willilams had 190 yards passing for the FCS No. 9 Salukis (4-2, 1-1) and led them with 41 yards rushing.

