Colandrea scores on 19-yard TD run with 36 seconds left, lifts undefeated UNLV past Air Force 51-48

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Anthony Colandrea threw for 361 yards, and ran for a 19-yard touchdown with 36 seconds left…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Anthony Colandrea threw for 361 yards, and ran for a 19-yard touchdown with 36 seconds left to give undefeated UNLV a 51-48 victory over Air Force on Saturday for the Rebels’ sixth straight win.

Liam Szarka’s 9-yard touchdown run with 1:13 left gave Air Force a 48-44 lead with 1:13 remaining. On the ensuing series, Colandrea scrambled to his left and then ran untouched before knocking an Air Force defender into the end zone with him for the go-ahead score. Szarka led the Falcons to the UNLV 23 on their final drive, but Jacob Medina missed a 40-yard field-goal attempt to end it.

Colandrea was 20-of-32 passing that included an 86-yard touchdown throw to Daejon Reynolds early in the third quarter. Colandrea also had a short touchdown run in the first and finished with 62 yards rushing on seven carries.

Reynolds made four catches for 139 yards. Jai’Den Thomas and Keyvone Lee combined for 147 yards rushing on 13 carries with two touchdowns for UNLV (6-0, 2-0 Mountain West Conference).

Szarka completed 10 of 17 passes for 175 yards with a touchdown and added 136 yards rushing on 27 carries and two scores. Owen Allen ran the ball 17 times for 192 yards with two touchdowns for Air Force (1-5, 0-4). Cade Harris also had two touchdown runs for the Falcons.

The teams combined for six lead changes and 42 points in the fourth quarter.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.