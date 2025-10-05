Colandrea, special teams power UNLV past Wyoming 31-17 on hail-covered field

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Anthony Colandrea threw a touchdown pass, Kayden McGee and Jaden Bradley scored on special teams and…

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Anthony Colandrea threw a touchdown pass, Kayden McGee and Jaden Bradley scored on special teams and UNLV beat Wyoming 31-17 after a pregame hail storm blanketed the field Saturday night.

Keyvone Lee opened the scoring for UNLV ( (5-0, 1-0 Mountain West Conference) with a 6-yard touchdown run. Bradley blocked a punt that McGee scooped up and returned 16 yards for a score, and Ramon Villela added a 36-yard field goal to make it 17-3.

In the second quarter, McGee returned the favor — blocking another punt that Bradley took 13 yards for a score to give UNLV a 24-3 lead.

Wyoming (2-3, 0-1) briefly closed the gap when Deion DeBlanc scored on a 12-yard run early in the third, but Colandrea’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Jai’Den Thomas in the fourth helped seal it for the Rebels.

Colandrea was 11-of-20 passing for 102 yards and a touchdown. Thomas ran for 94 yards, and Bradley caught five passes for 65 yards.

Kaden Anderson completed 25 of 46 passes and threw for 254 yards with a touchdown for the Cowboys. They turned the ball over twice.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.