Coastal Carolina hosts UL Monroe in Sun Belt matchup

UL Monroe (3-2) at Coastal Carolina (2-3), Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: UL Monroe by 2.5. Against the spread: UL Monroe 2-3, Coastal Carolina 1-4.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

UL Monroe Offense

Overall: 327.6 yards per game (115th in FBS)

Passing: 139.6 yards per game (130th)

Rushing: 188 yards per game (43rd)

Scoring: 19 points per game (118th)

UL Monroe Defense

Overall: 393.6 yards per game (99th in FBS)

Passing: 276.8 yards per game (129th)

Rushing: 116.8 yards per game (43rd)

Scoring: 31.2 points per game (117th)

Coastal Carolina Offense

Overall: 272 yards per game (132nd in FBS)

Passing: 138.8 yards per game (131st)

Rushing: 133.2 yards per game (99th)

Scoring: 13 points per game (134th)

Coastal Carolina Defense

Overall: 428.6 yards per game (122nd in FBS)

Passing: 230.4 yards per game (84th)

Rushing: 198.2 yards per game (125th)

Scoring: 30.6 points per game (113th)

Coastal Carolina is 116th in third down percentage, converting 34.3% of the time.

Coastal Carolina is 122nd in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin, compared to UL Monroe’s 68th-ranked even margin.

Coastal Carolina is 118th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75% of trips. UL Monroe’s red zone defense ranks 68th at 84.2%.

Team leaders

UL Monroe

Passing: Aidan Armenta, 573 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs, 57.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Braylon McReynolds, 358 yards on 56 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Tyler Griffin, 150 yards on 10 catches, 1 TD

Coastal Carolina

Passing: Tad Hudson, 429 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs, 54 completion percentage

Rushing: Ja’Vin Simpkins, 232 yards on 42 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Bryson Graves, 132 yards on 15 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

UL Monroe fell 42-7 to Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 4. Armenta led UL Monroe with 129 yards on 10-of-19 passing (52.6%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. McReynolds had 49 rushing yards on eight carries. Nic Trujillo had two receptions for 61 yards and one touchdown.

Coastal Carolina fell to Old Dominion 47-7 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Hudson threw for 108 yards on 19-of-30 attempts (63.3%) with one touchdown and one interception. Simpkins had 39 rushing yards on eight carries, adding two receptions for six yards. Elijah Aragon had four receptions for 35 yards.

Next game

UL Monroe hosts Troy on Oct. 18. Coastal Carolina plays at Appalachian State on Oct. 18.

