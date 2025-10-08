Clemson visits Boston College in ACC play

Clemson (2-3) at Boston College (1-4), Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Clemson by…

Clemson (2-3) at Boston College (1-4), Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Clemson by 14. Against the spread: Clemson 1-4, Boston College 2-3.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Clemson Offense

Overall: 389.8 yards per game (69th in FBS)

Passing: 279 yards per game (29th)

Rushing: 110.8 yards per game (116th)

Scoring: 23.4 points per game (98th)

Clemson Defense

Overall: 343.2 yards per game (58th in FBS)

Passing: 234.2 yards per game (88th)

Rushing: 109 yards per game (31st)

Scoring: 20.2 points per game (43rd)

Boston College Offense

Overall: 398.4 yards per game (63rd in FBS)

Passing: 313.4 yards per game (11th)

Rushing: 85 yards per game (131st)

Scoring: 31.4 points per game (55th)

Boston College Defense

Overall: 364.4 yards per game (70th in FBS)

Passing: 230.8 yards per game (85th)

Rushing: 133.6 yards per game (59th)

Scoring: 31.6 points per game (118th)

Boston College is 126th in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin.

Clemson ranks 114th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 76.9% of trips.

Both teams rank low in time of possession. Clemson is 119th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:36, while Boston College’s 118th-ranked average is 27:38.

Team leaders

Clemson

Passing: Cade Klubnik, 1,250 yards, 10 TDs, 4 INTs, 64.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Adam Randall, 368 yards on 65 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Bryant Wesco Jr., 431 yards on 26 catches, 5 TDs

Boston College

Passing: Dylan Lonergan, 1,277 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs, 67.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Turbo Richard, 331 yards on 64 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Lewis Bond, 366 yards on 38 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Clemson defeated North Carolina 38-10 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Klubnik passed for 254 yards on 22-of-24 attempts (91.7%) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Randall carried the ball eight times for 30 yards, adding four receptions for 73 yards and two touchdowns. T.J. Moore recorded 108 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Boston College fell 48-7 to Pittsburgh on Saturday, Oct. 4. Lonergan led Boston College with 89 yards on 9-of-18 passing (50.0%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Jordan McDonald carried the ball five times for 31 yards, adding one reception for 11 yards. Kaelan Chudzinski had three receptions for 70 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Clemson hosts SMU on Oct. 18. Boston College hosts UConn on Oct. 18.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.