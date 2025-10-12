Clemson hosts SMU in ACC action

SMU (4-2) at Clemson (3-3), Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ACC Network Key stats Clemson Offense…

SMU (4-2) at Clemson (3-3), Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Clemson Offense

Overall: 408.8 yards per game (56th in FBS)

Passing: 278.8 yards per game (25th)

Rushing: 130.0 yards per game (99th)

Scoring: 26.3 points per game (81st)

Clemson Defense

Overall: 322.8 yards per game (39th in FBS)

Passing: 217.8 yards per game (65th)

Rushing: 105.0 yards per game (24th)

Scoring: 18.5 points per game (27th)

SMU Offense

Overall: 404.8 yards per game (61st in FBS)

Passing: 277.8 yards per game (26th)

Rushing: 127.0 yards per game (100th)

Scoring: 34.0 points per game (42nd)

SMU Defense

Overall: 423.2 yards per game (119th in FBS)

Passing: 315.8 yards per game (135th)

Rushing: 107.3 yards per game (27th)

Scoring: 22.3 points per game (55th)

SMU is 89th in third down percentage, converting 37.8% of the time. Clemson ranks 29th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 32.5%.

Clemson is 111th in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin, compared to SMU’s 20th-ranked +5 margin.

SMU is 114th in the FBS averaging 67.8 penalty yards per game, compared to Clemson’s 52nd-ranked 50.0 per-game average.

Clemson is 119th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 73.7% of trips. SMU’s red zone defense ranks 3rd at 64.0%.

SMU ranks 131st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:19.

Team leaders

Clemson

Passing: Cade Klubnik, 1,530 yards, 11 TDs, 5 INTs, 65.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Adam Randall, 404 yards on 75 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Bryant Wesco Jr., 537 yards on 31 catches, 6 TDs

SMU

Passing: Kevin Jennings, 1,658 yards, 15 TDs, 6 INTs, 71.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Tomarion Harden, 414 yards on 85 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Romello Brinson, 484 yards on 32 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Clemson won 41-10 over Boston College on Saturday, Oct. 11. Klubnik passed for 280 yards on 22-of-30 attempts (73.3%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball nine times for 48 yards and one rushing touchdown. Keith Adams Jr. had 49 rushing yards on seven carries and one touchdown. Wesco had five receptions for 106 yards and one touchdown.

SMU won 34-10 over Stanford on Saturday, Oct. 11. Jennings passed for 247 yards on 22-of-30 attempts (73.3%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Chris Johnson Jr. had 96 rushing yards on five carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 42 yards and one touchdown. Jordan Hudson had five receptions for 87 yards.

Next game

Clemson hosts Duke on Nov. 1. SMU plays at Wake Forest on Oct. 25.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.