UCLA shocks No. 7 Penn State with Iamaleava’s five-touchdown performance

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Nico Iamaleava ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more, and UCLA upset No. 7 Penn State 42-37 on Saturday, earning its first win of the season after head coach DeShaun Foster was fired and two coordinators departed.

The Bruins (1-4, 1-1 Big Ten) were 25 1/2-point underdogs at the Rose Bowl, where tight ends coach Jerry Neuheisel called UCLA’s offensive plays for the first time against Penn State’s vaunted defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

Leading 42-35, UCLA’s Scooter Jackson came up with a huge stop of Drew Allar on 4th and 2 and the Nittany Lions turned the ball over on downs with 37 seconds left. Bruins punter Will Karoll took a safety that made it 42-37.

UCLA racked up 446 total yards to 357 for Penn State, while outrushing the Lions, 280 to 127, and going 10 of 16 on 3rd downs.

Iamaleava had his best game since his high-profile transfer from Tennessee over the summer. He capped his day by scrambling right and running 7 yards into the end zone and then throwing a 2-point conversion pass to Kwazi Gilmer for a 42-28 lead with 6:41 left in the fourth. He was 17 of 24 for 166 yards passing and was the Bruins’ top rusher with 16 carries for 128 yards.

The Bruins scored on their first five possessions and led by 20 points before missing on a 56-yard field goal by Mateen Bhaghani early in the third.

The Nittany Lions (3-2, 0-2) turned the ball over on a fumble to open the third and then roared back with 14 quick points to trail 27-21. Khalil Dinkins caught a 40-yard pass by Allar. The Lions sacked Iamaleava twice before Dani Dennis-Sutton blocked Karoll’s punt — UCLA’s first of the game. Liam Clifford made a 6-yard blocked punt recovery for the other score.

NO. 5 OKLAHOMA 44, KENT STATE 0

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma backup Michael Hawkins Jr. passed for three touchdowns and ran for another, and the No. 5 Sooners rolled past Kent State.

Hawkins passed for 162 yards and ran for 33 as a fill-in for John Mateer, who sat out with an injured right hand.

Isaiah Sategna caught two touchdown passes and Tory Blaylock had 78 yards on 15 carries for the Sooners (5-0).

Oklahoma held the Golden Flashes (1-4) to 135 total yards and registered its first shutout since a 73-0 win over Arkansas State on Sept. 2, 2023. The Sooners had five sacks and 13 tackles for loss.

Oklahoma receiver Keontez Lewis was carted off in the first quarter after going headfirst into a brick wall. An update from OU Sports Medicine during the game said Lewis was sent offsite for additional testing and the outlook was promising.

Hawkins completed 11 of 15 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns in the first half to help the Sooners take a 23-0 lead.

FLORIDA 29, NO. 7 PENN STATE 37

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — DJ Lagway threw for a season-high 289 yards and two touchdowns, both to a true freshman making his college debut, and Florida upset No. 9 Texas to end a three-game skid.

Arch Manning and the Longhorns (3-2, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) had a chance in the final minute thanks partly to a defensive penalty, but he threw incomplete deep and was sacked twice.

Florida (2-3, 1-1) enjoyed its first victory since beating Long Island in the season opener.

Lagway looked better than he had in four previous starts this season, and Dallas Wilson had a lot to do with it. The Tampa native showed speed, hands and arguably the most physicality of any Florida receiver in years.

Wilson’s 55-yard TD catch late in the third quarter was one of the most impressive plays in the Swamp since Tim Tebow and Percy Harvin dominated opponents regularly.

Texas struggled to find consistency in front of a hostile crowd of 90,714. Manning was hurried and harassed all afternoon. He threw for 263 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Manning was sacked seven times behind a line that got bullied without blitzes in Texas’ first visit to Gainesville since 1940.

NO. 10 ALABAMA 30, NO. 16 VANDERBILT 14

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Ty Simpson threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns, leading No. 10 Alabama to a 30-14 victory over No. 16 Vanderbilt.

Simpson overcame an early interception to complete 23-of-30 passes, finding Germie Bernard and Ryan Williams for touchdowns. Jam Miller ran for 136 yards and a touchdown for the Crimson Tide (4-1, 2-0 SEC).

Diego Pavia threw for 183 yards and ran for 58 for Vanderbilt (5-1, 1-1), but threw an interception and lost a fumble. Sedrick Alexander had a 65-yard touchdown run.

Alabama converted all four of its trips into the red zone in points, while Pavia’s two turnovers left Vanderbilt without points in two critical situations. Vanderbilt’s running game that totaled 126 yards on 12.7 yards per carry in the first half was limited to just nine rushing yards in the second half.

NO. 12 GEORGIA 35, KENTUCKY 14

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Gunner Stockton and Dillon Bell each had a pair of touchdown runs, leading No. 12 Georgia to a victory over Kentucky as the Bulldogs bounced back resoundingly from a tough loss to Alabama.

Georgia (4-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) finally got off to a quick start, capping its first two possessions with scoring runs from quarterback Stockton. He finished with 48 yards on six carries.

Stockton also completed 15 of 23 passes for 196 yards, including a 16-yard scoring play to Cash Jones.

Bell, a receiver who also has played running back, tacked on a pair of 3-yard TD runs with an end around and a reverse. He set up the scoring pass to Jones with a 33-yard catch.

Cutter Boley had 225 yards passing with a couple of touchdowns for Kentucky (2-3, 0-3), but it wasn’t nearly enough to prevent Georgia from winning its 16th straight game in the series.

CINCINNATI 38, NO. 14 IOWA STATE 30

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brendan Sorsby passed for 214 yards and two touchdowns, Evan Pryor ran for 111 yards and two TDs and Cincinnati used a 17-point first quarter to beat No. 14 Iowa State.

The Bearcats (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) beat a ranked opponent at home for the first time since beating No. 16 Houston 35-20 on Dec. 4, 2021.

The Cyclones (5-1, 2-1) trailed 31-7 with 1:08 left in the second quarter before rallying to get within eight with 1:56 left in the game. Cincinnati recovered an onside kick to end the threat.

Rocco Becht passed for 314 yards and two touchdowns and ran another two in for the Cyclones.

NO. 20 MICHIGAN 24, WISCONSIN 10

ANN ABROR, Mich. (AP) — Bryce Underwood threw for a season-high 270 yards and a touchdown, Justice Haynes ran for 117 yards and two scores and Michigan beat Wisconsin.

The Wolverines (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) pulled away in the second half when Underwood threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Donaven McCulley late in the third quarter and Haynes had his second short touchdown run early in the fourth.

The Badgers (2-3, 0-2) opened the game with a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that took nearly seven minutes off the clock and didn’t score again until Nathanial Vakos kicked a 39-yard field goal late in the game.

Underwood, the nation’s No. 1 recruit last year, completed 19 of 28 passes and had some drops by his teammates.

NO. 21 NOTRE DAME 28, BOISE STATE 7

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Leonard Moore had two of Notre Dame’s four interceptions in his return from injury and the 21st-ranked Fighting Irish beat Boise State.

CJ Carr was 15-of-23 passing for 189 yards and threw touchdowns to Will Pauling and Malachi Fields.

Moore, a preseason All-America selection at cornerback, missed Notre Dame’s previous two games with a high ankle sprain. Tae Johnson and Luke Talich had the other two interceptions for the Fighting Irish (3-2).

Notre Dame star running back Jeremiyah Love briefly left the game in the first half, but returned and finished with 103 yards rushing and a 4-yard TD run. Jadarian Price rushed for 83 yards and scored on a 49-yard run.

Maddux Madsen, who threw the four picks, scored the lone touchdown for Boise State (3-2) on a 1-yard plunge in the second quarter.

NO. 22 ILLINOIS 43, PURDUE 27

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Luke Altmyer threw for a career-high 390 yards, Hank Beatty had 186 yards receiving and Kaden Feagin added two TD runs to lead Illinois past Purdue.

The Fighting Illini (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) used their first conference road win to retain the Cannon Trophy for the first time since last beating its border rival in back-to-back seasons in 2001 and 2002.

Altmyer was 19-for-22 passing with a touchdown throw to Beatty, who amassed his yardage on just five receptions including his 62-yard TD catch. Ca’Lil Valentine ran for 92 yards and a touchdown. The Illini finished with 507 total yards.

Ryan Browne went 30 of 50 with 302 yards and one TD pass. He also ran for a score as the Boilermakers (2-3, 0-2) lost their third in a row. Antonio Harris and Devin Mockobee also had TD runs. Michael Jackson III caught 14 of the 17 passes thrown his direction for 94 yards.

The Illini took control with a 27-point second quarter that included two David Olano field goals — on the first and last plays of the quarter.

NO. 24 VIRGINIA 30, LOUISVILLE 27, OT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — J’Mari Taylor’s 2-yard run in overtime gave No. 24 Virginia an OT victory over Louisville.

The Cavaliers (5-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), off to their best conference start since 2007, won despite the nation’s fifth-best offense, averaging 539.6 yards per game, being limited to 237 yards. A pair of defensive scores offset the sputtering offensive performance.

Taylor, who ran 16 times for 68 yards, took a direct snap on a third-and-1 and ran up the middle for the game-winning score. On the previous play, starting quarterback Chandler Morris ran for seven yards, but he was knocked out after suffering an injury on the play.

The Cardinals (4-1, 1-1) rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Chris Bell made a one-handed catch in the front corner of the end zone to make it 24-21 with 9:41 left, and after getting a stop, the Cardinals tied it on Cooper Ranvier’s career-best, 50-yard field goal with 1:08 left.

Bell had his second consecutive career-best game, catching 12 passes for 170 yards and two scores.

Donavon Platt returned a fumble for a 61-yard score to make it 7-0 with 6:12 left in the first quarter, and Kam Robinson’s 47-yard interception return off pass by Miller Moss gave Virginia a 21-14 lead with 6:25 remaining in the third quarter.

