Cincinnati hosts UCF in Big 12 action

UCF (3-2) at Cincinnati (4-1), Oct. 11 at 12 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Cincinnati by 11.5. Against the spread: Cincinnati 4-1, UCF 2-3.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

Cincinnati Offense

Overall: 478.4 yards per game (15th in FBS)

Passing: 273.2 yards per game (33rd)

Rushing: 205.2 yards per game (29th)

Scoring: 39.2 points per game (17th)

Cincinnati Defense

Overall: 378.2 yards per game (83rd in FBS)

Passing: 262.4 yards per game (120th)

Rushing: 115.8 yards per game (41st)

Scoring: 20.8 points per game (46th)

UCF Offense

Overall: 425 yards per game (45th in FBS)

Passing: 222.8 yards per game (75th)

Rushing: 202.2 yards per game (32nd)

Scoring: 31.8 points per game (53rd)

UCF Defense

Overall: 305.8 yards per game (28th in FBS)

Passing: 150.8 yards per game (15th)

Rushing: 155 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 17.4 points per game (28th)

Cincinnati ranks 91st in third down percentage, converting 37.5% of the time. UCF ranks 27th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 31.4%.

Cincinnati leads the FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 100% of trips.

Cincinnati is 135th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 24:55, compared to UCF’s 77th-ranked average of 29:28.

Team leaders

Cincinnati

Passing: Brendan Sorsby, 1,257 yards, 12 TDs, 1 INT, 65.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Tawee Walker, 313 yards on 56 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Caleb Goodie, 334 yards on 15 catches, 2 TDs

UCF

Passing: Tayven Jackson, 906 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 64.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Myles Montgomery, 378 yards on 73 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Duane Thomas Jr., 245 yards on 21 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Cincinnati beat Iowa State 38-30 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Sorsby led Cincinnati with 214 yards on 13-of-25 passing (52.0%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 64 yards and one rushing touchdown. Evan Pryor had 111 rushing yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns. Goodie recorded 83 yards on two catches with one touchdown.

UCF lost 27-20 to Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 4. Jackson passed for 97 yards on 14-of-23 attempts (60.9%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Montgomery had 110 rushing yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns, adding two receptions for five yards. Thomas recorded 42 yards on five catches.

Next game

Cincinnati plays at Oklahoma State on Oct. 18. UCF hosts West Virginia on Oct. 18.

